Connectivity
From AI to 5G, mobile world faces change
The biggest trends facing the mobile industry in 2025 include rich communications services, writes DARIO BETTI, CEO of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum.
2025 offers the mobile industry the opportunity to redefine possibilities for consumers and
businesses alike with enhanced user experiences and fresh revenue streams. However, the
sector will also face significant challenges. Here are a few thoughts on what to expect.
AI
Artificial Intelligence will play a central role in reshaping the mobile sector in 2025.
AI-powered applications will enhance user experiences, from smarter virtual assistants to
personalised content recommendations. AI will also drive advancements in mobile security.
On the enterprise side, AI will enable businesses to analyse massive amounts of mobile-
generated data, providing insights into consumer behaviour and optimising operations.
However, as AI becomes increasingly integrated, ethical considerations and the need for
transparency in algorithms will remain pressing challenges.
5G
One of the most significant developments in 2025 will be the maturity of 5G networks,
which will become the backbone of mobile connectivity. By 2025, 5G is expected to have
widespread global adoption, enabling ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and high-capacity
networks. These capabilities will create new opportunities. The mobile industry will benefit
from increased demand for devices and services that harness 5G’s potential, such as
advanced smartphones, IoT devices, and cloud-based applications. Mobile operators will
also explore network slicing, offering tailored connectivity solutions to industries like
manufacturing, logistics, and entertainment, unlocking additional revenue streams.
RCS
Rich Communication Services (RCS) is an advanced messaging protocol that enhances the
capabilities of traditional SMS and MMS messaging. It allows users to send messages with
richer features, such as high-resolution images, videos, voice messages, read receipts, typing
indicators, and group chats, all within the default messaging app on their devices.
One of the primary drivers of RCS growth in 2025 may be its role in enterprise
communications, with businesses across industries such as retail, travel, finance, and
healthcare embracing RCS as a channel for customer engagement. Unlike traditional
SMS—which is limited to plain text and basic links—RCS allows brands to provide immersive
and interactive experiences, such as enabling customers to book appointments, track
deliveries, or complete purchases directly within the messaging app.
However, growth may vary in different regions as not all carriers or manufacturers support
RCS in the same way.
Network APIs
For the mobile industry, network APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) enable mobile
applications to leverage functionalities and services provided by telecommunications
networks, cloud platforms, and other third-party systems. For example, APIs can allow an
app to access a device’s location, send SMS messages, initiate phone calls, retrieve user
data, or integrate with external services like payment gateways and social media platforms.
The importance of network APIs to the mobile industry lies in their ability to foster
innovation, enhance user experiences, and streamline development processes.
However, the growing reliance on APIs in the mobile industry will bring significant
challenges in 2025, with security being a prime concern; APIs provide direct gateways to
sensitive data and critical network functions.
Mobile Fraud
By 2025, mobile fraud is anticipated to evolve in both sophistication and scale as
cybercriminals adapt to the growing reliance on mobile devices for everyday transactions
and communications. The rise of mobile commerce, digital wallets, and contactless
payments has made mobile devices central to financial and personal activities, and this
centrality creates lucrative opportunities for fraudsters. The financial impact of mobile fraud
in 2025 is expected to be staggering, perhaps exceeding $100 -billion.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a dual role in the landscape of mobile fraud in 2025,
acting as both a tool for combating fraud and a weapon in the hands of fraudsters.
In addition to technological efforts, addressing mobile fraud in 2025 will require
collaboration among governments, businesses, and consumers. Regulatory frameworks will
need to evolve to keep pace with emerging threats, ensuring that financial institutions and
mobile service providers adhere to stringent security standards. Consumer education will
play a critical role, as awareness of fraud tactics can help individuals avoid falling victim to
scams.
Contactless
As digital wallets and mobile payment platforms become increasingly integrated into
smartphones and wearable devices, consumers are likely to shift even further away from
physical currency.
For businesses, a continuing shift to contactless payments will streamline operations and
reduce the logistical challenges associated with handling cash. Retailers, restaurants, and
even public transportation systems will likely adopt mobile payment solutions at a much
higher rate, motivated by lower operational costs and faster transaction processing. This
trend is also expected to benefit small and micro-enterprises, as mobile payment systems
offer a cost-effective way to accept digital payments without investing in traditional point-
of-sale systems.
Esports
The rise of esports—the competitive playing of video games at a professional level—is
expected to have a significant impact on the mobile industry. Mobile gaming, already a
dominant segment of the gaming market, is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of the
esports ecosystem. Esports is expected to reach a valuation exceeding $2-billion in 2025.
Platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Huya and Trovo will continue to host massive audiences
for esports events, with mobile players and creators playing a central role. This may drive
demand for smartphones with superior cameras, high-quality microphones, and robust
editing software, as aspiring esports players and streamers look to produce professional-
grade content.
Digital divide
While these trends are exciting, a huge challenge for the mobile sector will be the digital
divide, as not all regions or populations will benefit equally from advancements in mobile
technology. While urban areas and developed countries may fully embrace 5G, AR, and AI,
rural areas and developing nations may lag due to inadequate infrastructure or high costs.
Bridging this gap will require collaboration between governments, telecom operators, and
technology companies to ensure equitable access.
Dario Betti is CEO of MEF (Mobile Ecosystem Forum) a global trade body established
in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of
the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and
monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector
platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.
