Enter the Dragon showcases Chinese games talent

Enter the Dragon is a week-long Steam event that celebrates the innovative games being developed by studios from across the Greater China region.

Indie video game publisher Pixmain has revealed Enter the Dragon, its inaugural event featured on Steam that will showcase the latest upcoming games and releases developed in Mainland China and Taiwan. The week-long event aims to shine a spotlight on both indie games and the latest blockbusters due for release.

Enter the Dragon takes place from 22-29 April and promises to be a celebration of the talent, creativity, and gaming experiences coming out of the Greater China region. The event was created in response to the challenges developers faced following the global restrictions on international travel and live events that made it difficult for developers to showcase their games.

The event will feature prominent developers and publishers such as bilibili, Lightning Games, Yooreka Studio, Thermite Games, indienova, and other indie newcomers from across Mainland China and Taiwan. The week will offer exclusive first looks, playable demos, new English language trailers, and an insight into the latest developments of upcoming titles.

The showcase will include an opening night show, publisher spotlights with dedicated virtual stage spots, and an all-star games stream with appearances from a series of Twitch streamers. Throughout the week, there will also be discounts and bundles available for all the games involved that have already launched.

Jeff Huang, head of publishing at Pixmain and organiser of Enter the Dragon, says: “A number of studios in Mainland China and Taiwan rely on getting their games in front of the global gaming community at events to build their fanbase, gain exposure and gather feedback early on. Even after two years, there are still restrictions on travel and very few event opportunities. We’re hoping Enter the Dragon will fill a need by offering developers and publishers a chance to take their products to the virtual stage and gain visibility globally.”

Enter the Dragon roars into life on 22 April from 19:00 SAST and draws to a close on 29 April. The full schedule for the event will be revealed soon.