Hope Street – Out now on Britbox

A small town in Northern Ireland sees the mysterious arrival of English detective constable Leila Hussain, the first Muslim officer in the town’s history.

Filmed on location in Northern Ireland and set in the fictional town of Port Devine, this BritBox Original arrives express from the UK and opens with the mysterious arrival of Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan (The Night Of, The Darjeeling Limited, Goodness Gracious Me), the town’s first-ever Muslim police officer. What brings an ambitious big-city girl to a sleepy seaside police station?

With each of the ten episodes featuring its own self-contained crime investigation, the series also follows the police officers as they deal with everyday issues in the beautiful coastal town. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ciaran McMenamin (Primeval), Niamh McGrady (The Fall), Kerri Quinn (Coronation Street), and Aaron McCusker (Shameless).

The BritBox app is available on Apple TV, Android TV, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Nvidia Shield, MiBox and MiStick, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, and LG Smart TV.

Users can get a one week free trial, and pay R99,99 per month or R999,99 for 12 months thereafter. Visit www.britbox.com for more information.