Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Out now

The latest Lego Star Wars game is out now on last- and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch.

Warner Bros Games, TT Games, the Lego Group, and Lucasfilm Games today released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

In what will be the biggest and most visually striking Lego Star Wars game yet, the trailer gives a look at the dark side of the Force featuring the saga’s greatest villains across all nine films. Players will be tested to join the dark side by many notorious villains such as Emperor Palpatine, a shadow looming over the entire saga. With the ability to generate lightning from his fingertips, Palpatine is extremely dangerous and menacing.

General Grievous, a spindly four-armed droid, is most notable for his powerful presence and ability to handle four lightsabers at the same time. Darth Maul is a formidable warrior strong with the dark side. Kylo Ren, admirer of the villains who have come before him, wields an intimidating crossguard lightsaber with a vengeance. There is Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter. And, of course, Darth Vader with his fearsome appearance, brutal moves and ambition to rule the galaxy. These are just some of the many villains players will encounter in their journey across the galaxy.

For more information, visit: https://www.starwars.com/games-apps/lego-star-wars-the-skywalker-saga