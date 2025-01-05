Firefighting game puts players in hotseat

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Emergency Call 112 – The Attack Squad’, missions include extinguishing apartment blazes and saving civilians.

In Emergency Call 112 – The Attack Squad, players carry out a variety of missions, including putting out apartment fires and rescuing people. The simulation game has a first-person perspective.

Players begin at the point where the attack squad takes action. The extinguishing water connection is already set, the turntable ladder is positioned for use, and all the equipment needed for both indoor and outdoor operations is readily available.

After arriving on the scene, players must first survey the situation, then work on the primary and secondary objectives. Available equipment includes smoke screens, Halligan bars, turntable ladders, and various extinguishing agents.

Depending on the situation, players will have to decide in which order tasks need to be completed. However, be prepared for incidents that may occur during the operation, such as gas cylinder explosions.

Each operation site allows for exploration, tactical planning, and execution of the mission, where decisions directly impact outcomes. Evaluate one’s performance after every mission and strive to improve with each scenario.

Where to play?

Emergency Call 112 – The Attack Squad releases on PC via Steam today (18 December 2024). It is also available to play on Xbox and PlayStation.

* Visit the Steam page here.