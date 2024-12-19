‘Quiet Place’ prequel comes to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the apocalyptic horror movie starring Lupita Nyong’o, a group of survivors seek shelter from violent, sound-sensitive alien creatures.

In A Quiet Place: Day One, a terminally ill cancer patient finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing.

The prequel apocalyptic horror film is streaming on Showmax from today (20 December 2024). Day One is the third instalment in the series, and the fifteenth biggest box office hit of 2024 so far.

The protagonist, Sam, reluctantly agrees to join her hospice group on an outing to a marionette show in Manhattan. During the trip, meteor-like objects begin falling from the sky, followed by a sudden and chaotic attack by mysterious and violent creatures.

Amid the destruction, Sam loses consciousness and later wakes up in the puppet theatre, surrounded by other survivors. The group learns to stay silent and hidden as the creatures hunt based on sound. Cut off from the outside world and grappling with mounting dangers, Sam navigates a chaotic New York City, facing both external threats and her own dwindling time.

Kenyan Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Black Panther) stars as Sam – she has been nominated for a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Lead Performance for this role. Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson) co-stars alongside multi-award winner Alex Wolff (Hereditary). The cast includes Benin’s Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou, Zimbabwean child actor Takunda Khumalo, and award-winning Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire.

* Read a review of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ by Angelique Mogotlane, Gadget’s content manager, here.