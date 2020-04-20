Eleventh Team added to F1 2020 game

Codemasters has announced that the F1 2020 video game will release worldwide on Friday 10 July 2020 for PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. In the season in which Lewis Hamilton can equal the World Championship record of seven wins, Codemasters celebrates the career of the current holder with a Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition, which comes with exclusive content and three days early access.



In a series of firsts for the Formula 1 franchise, F1 2020 offers ‘My Team’. This major new game mode allows players to create their F1 team and take their place alongside the established 2020 line-up, with a new driver-manager experience offering a unique insight into the world of F1.



My Team and the well-established and critically acclaimed Career mode will allow players more flexibility with the choice of three season lengths. Players can choose from the original full 22 race season, and shorter 10 and 16 race season options, which now includes Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.



For social play with friends, two-player split-screen makes its welcome return, alongside a host of new options designed to help new players and adjust the F1 challenge to match their expertise. These modes are in addition to the core F1 and F2 racing experiences, which remain as challenging as ever for those who love the intensity of simulation racing.



Fans who purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his most iconic cars. Players will also receive exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customisation items, including a unique podium celebration.

The four cars included in the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition are:

1991: Jordan 191

1994: Benetton B194

1995: Benetton B195

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

Additionally, to celebrate the Seventieth Anniversary of Formula 1 itself, fans who pre-order or purchase the Schumacher Deluxe Edition or the ‘F1 2020: F1 Seventy Edition’ will receive an exclusive set of in-game items. A Limited Edition F1 2020 Steelbook will also be available in local markets via selected retailers.