Watch the ‘One World: Together at Home’ Concert in JOOX

JOOX has announced that South African music fans will be able to live stream the much-anticipated ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert from within the JOOX app.

The concert is a fundraising effort for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation, and is run by the humanitarian organisation, Global Citizen, in collaboration with pop icon, Lady Gaga, who curated the event.

The concert features appearances from artists and celebrities like Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder and others. It will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

Six hour Digital Broadcast Special:

Date: Saturday, 18th April, 2020

Time: 8pm – 2am (GMT+2)

Listeners can catch the live action within their JOOX app. Just tap on the ‘Live’ button on the homescreen.

Gig and Earn’ with Peer-to-Peer Video Streaming In JOOX

Along with the ‘One World: Together at Home’ concert, JOOX are also launching a campaign that will allow local musicians – currently experiencing financial hardship through an inability to perform live – to stream directly to their fans using the JOOX app and get paid to do so.

At JOOX, we see this as part of an urgent need to do what we can to stimulate the economy during a difficult time. The ‘Gig and Earn’ campaign is how we give back to the people who drive our industry and make music possible – the artists.

Gig and Earn will work by paying artists to perform their music virtually – live and straight from their homes, using the JOOX app. The onboarding process is simple; musicians can get the JOOX app from any app store and sign-up. They can then apply for a booking, where a time and date for a 30min performance will be confirmed. Performers will receive R1500.00 for a performance.