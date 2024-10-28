Connect with us
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

GadgetWheels

An electric SUV ready to rock SA

The sleek, futuristic Volkswagen ID.4 Pro SUV is packed with power, style, and sustainability, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
Published on

Think sci-fi meets SUV. The ID.4 has got a body that is as aerodynamic as a cheetah and a design that is so smooth, it looks like it has been sculpted by the wind itself. From the powerful front end to the flowing lines and modern lighting, this car is a head-turner.

This electric beast has a heart of gold (or should I say, a battery of power). The ID.4 Pro performance can go up to 531 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. It is like having a rocket ship on wheels.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

It’s not ready for release, but we were able to test it prior to takeoff.

Inside the SUV, I felt like I was in a futuristic spaceship. The interior is spacious, comfortable, and packed with tech. Think high-quality materials, a touchscreen display that made me feel I was playing video games, and a range of features to kept me entertained and safe. However, the infotainment system is not intuitive and one needs time getting used to all the screens.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is wireless, but sometimes a cable may be needed to remind the spaceship where to steer. The range of driver assistance systems made we want an autopilot feature.

The cargo capacity is fantastic, with ample space for a family of four to go on holiday. Just remember to power up along the way. 

Inside the cabin, the legroom is plentiful. I was surprised that a vehicle with all this tech had manual seat adjusters.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance is more than just a car; it is a symbol of the future of driving. It is a car that is not only stylish and powerful but also sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

  • Technical data for the ID.4 Pro Performance:
MotorPermanent synchronous motor on the rear axle
Maximum power150 kW
Maximum torque310 Nm
GearboxOne-speed gearbox
Top speed160 km/h
0-100 km/h8.5s
Battery energy, net77 kWh
Max. range (WLTP3)Up to 531 km
Combined consumption (WLTP3)16.5 kWh/100 km
Length4,584 mm
Width1,852 mm
Height1,634 mm
Wheelbase2,771 mm
Drag coefficientcd 0.28
Luggage compartment capacity543–1,575 l
Battery energy content77 kWh
Charging time 5% – 80% SOC with max. 150 kW DC charging approx.38 minutes
Charging time for 100 km WLTP subsequent range with 135 kW DC power (starting at 5% SOC)6 minutes

  * The ID.4 Pro is currently only available for testing purposes.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

Subscribe to our free newsletter
Related Topics:, , , , ,
To Top