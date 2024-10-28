An electric SUV ready to rock SA

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The sleek, futuristic Volkswagen ID.4 Pro SUV is packed with power, style, and sustainability, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Think sci-fi meets SUV. The ID.4 has got a body that is as aerodynamic as a cheetah and a design that is so smooth, it looks like it has been sculpted by the wind itself. From the powerful front end to the flowing lines and modern lighting, this car is a head-turner.

This electric beast has a heart of gold (or should I say, a battery of power). The ID.4 Pro performance can go up to 531 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. It is like having a rocket ship on wheels.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

It’s not ready for release, but we were able to test it prior to takeoff.

Inside the SUV, I felt like I was in a futuristic spaceship. The interior is spacious, comfortable, and packed with tech. Think high-quality materials, a touchscreen display that made me feel I was playing video games, and a range of features to kept me entertained and safe. However, the infotainment system is not intuitive and one needs time getting used to all the screens.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is wireless, but sometimes a cable may be needed to remind the spaceship where to steer. The range of driver assistance systems made we want an autopilot feature.

The cargo capacity is fantastic, with ample space for a family of four to go on holiday. Just remember to power up along the way.

Inside the cabin, the legroom is plentiful. I was surprised that a vehicle with all this tech had manual seat adjusters.

The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance is more than just a car; it is a symbol of the future of driving. It is a car that is not only stylish and powerful but also sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Technical data for the ID.4 Pro Performance:

Motor Permanent synchronous motor on the rear axle Maximum power 150 kW Maximum torque 310 Nm Gearbox One-speed gearbox Top speed 160 km/h 0-100 km/h 8.5s Battery energy, net 77 kWh Max. range (WLTP3) Up to 531 km Combined consumption (WLTP3) 16.5 kWh/100 km Length 4,584 mm Width 1,852 mm Height 1,634 mm Wheelbase 2,771 mm Drag coefficient cd 0.28 Luggage compartment capacity 543–1,575 l Battery energy content 77 kWh Charging time 5% – 80% SOC with max. 150 kW DC charging approx. 38 minutes Charging time for 100 km WLTP subsequent range with 135 kW DC power (starting at 5% SOC) 6 minutes

* The ID.4 Pro is currently only available for testing purposes.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.