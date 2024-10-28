GadgetWheels
An electric SUV ready to rock SA
The sleek, futuristic Volkswagen ID.4 Pro SUV is packed with power, style, and sustainability, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.
Think sci-fi meets SUV. The ID.4 has got a body that is as aerodynamic as a cheetah and a design that is so smooth, it looks like it has been sculpted by the wind itself. From the powerful front end to the flowing lines and modern lighting, this car is a head-turner.
This electric beast has a heart of gold (or should I say, a battery of power). The ID.4 Pro performance can go up to 531 kilometres on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.5 seconds. It is like having a rocket ship on wheels.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
It’s not ready for release, but we were able to test it prior to takeoff.
Inside the SUV, I felt like I was in a futuristic spaceship. The interior is spacious, comfortable, and packed with tech. Think high-quality materials, a touchscreen display that made me feel I was playing video games, and a range of features to kept me entertained and safe. However, the infotainment system is not intuitive and one needs time getting used to all the screens.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
Connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is wireless, but sometimes a cable may be needed to remind the spaceship where to steer. The range of driver assistance systems made we want an autopilot feature.
The cargo capacity is fantastic, with ample space for a family of four to go on holiday. Just remember to power up along the way.
Inside the cabin, the legroom is plentiful. I was surprised that a vehicle with all this tech had manual seat adjusters.
The Volkswagen ID.4 Pro Performance is more than just a car; it is a symbol of the future of driving. It is a car that is not only stylish and powerful but also sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK
- Technical data for the ID.4 Pro Performance:
|Motor
|Permanent synchronous motor on the rear axle
|Maximum power
|150 kW
|Maximum torque
|310 Nm
|Gearbox
|One-speed gearbox
|Top speed
|160 km/h
|0-100 km/h
|8.5s
|Battery energy, net
|77 kWh
|Max. range (WLTP3)
|Up to 531 km
|Combined consumption (WLTP3)
|16.5 kWh/100 km
|Length
|4,584 mm
|Width
|1,852 mm
|Height
|1,634 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,771 mm
|Drag coefficient
|cd 0.28
|Luggage compartment capacity
|543–1,575 l
|Battery energy content
|77 kWh
|Charging time 5% – 80% SOC with max. 150 kW DC charging approx.
|38 minutes
|Charging time for 100 km WLTP subsequent range with 135 kW DC power (starting at 5% SOC)
|6 minutes
* The ID.4 Pro is currently only available for testing purposes.
* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.