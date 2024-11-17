‘Dune’ prequel lures audience with lore

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The ‘Dune: Prophecy’ series captivates with its interesting characters and the mysterious surrounding them, but lacks battle-driven action, writes JASON BANNIER.

Dune Prophecy – a prequel series adapted from Frank Herbert’s science-fiction epic Dune and inspired by the novel Sisterhood by Herbert and Kevin J Anderson – captivates with its mysterious story and interesting characters. However, it lacks the battle-driven “chip and shatter” action of the 2021 and 2024 movie adaptations directed by Denis Villeneuve.

During a pre-screening of the first four episodes, the show hooked me with its compelling narrative. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of the main story’s protagonist Paul Atreides, the origin of two Harkonnen siblings and their role in the Sisterhood is explored. This powerful and secretive order, also known as the Bene Gesserits, pulls the strings of political and social dynamics.

While the show’s extensive lore can feel overwhelming and left me a bit lost at times, it does manage to bring everything together in a way that makes sense. In fact, the depth enriches the story, adding layers that make it all the more gripping once understood.

Although these episodes lack the exhilarating knife-to-knife combat that takes place in the films, the suspense and bursts of action did a sharp job of keeping up with my expectations. With themes of political intrigue and shadowy manoeuvring, cutthroat moments provide viewers with a chilling experience. With different factions grasping for power, kingdoms are left on edge – as was I.

Notably, the scenes appear strikingly real – fair warning for those sensitive to graphic content, including moments of nudity. At times, it leans into a horror-like atmosphere, building a palpable sense of suspense and evoking fear through a mix of tension and mystery.

The series shines in scene-setting, from natural landscapes to the docking of spaceships. While some parts feel a bit sparse, this minimalism still effectively establishes atmosphere and complements the tone. I was particularly struck by the intentional use – and absence – of colour and light in certain instances.

Prophecy has several moments aimed at stirring deeper emotions, but it does not always fully succeed. Despite solid character development, it lacks the depth needed to make some scenes genuinely impactful.

Aside from some shots featuring Shai-Hulud, the giant desert worms, and characters wielding supernatural abilities like eerie audio-neural voice control, viewers can also expect intriguing technologies woven into the story. Prophecy excels in its exploration of the fear of technology and AI, capturing the haunting, cautionary tone of the original books. It reflects society’s unease with technological advancement, weaving these themes into the narrative to provoke thought and resonate with modern anxieties.

Strong cast

The sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen are played by Oscar nominee Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and multiple-award-winner Olivia Williams (The Crown), with their younger characters by Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World) and Emma Canning (Masters of the Air). They bring the sisters’ characters to life with excellent depth and intrigue.

Critics Choice Super Award nominee Travis Fimmel (Vikings) plays a soldier with a mysterious backstory that took place on Arrakis. BAFTA nominee Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman: The Secret Service) stars as Emperor Javicco Corrino, with Cannes winner Jodhi May (The Witcher) as Empress Natalya.

The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two instalments to critical acclaim, the first of which took home six Oscars.

Where to watch

Episode one of Dune: Prophecy is streaming from today (18 November at 21:00 SAST) on Showmax and M-Net, with new episodes released every Monday.