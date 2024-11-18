Indie games showcase unveils psycho-thriller 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the horror ‘Karma: The Dark World’, players explore the minds of the accused – and their crimes.

Karma: The Dark World delivers a cinematic experience through a psychological thriller set in dystopian East Germany during 1984. In the horror game, players use advanced technology to dive into the minds of the accused, investigate crimes, and interview suspects.

Karma was unveiled last month (October 2024) during The Indie Horror Showcase on YouTube, by the horror game publisher DeadXP. The game is created by developer Pollard Studio, and publishers Wired Productions and Gamera Games.

In the story, citizens are being controlled by the Leviathan Corporation through mass surveillance, social class rules, mind altering drugs, and the promise that the gates to Utopia will open to those who serve. As the Roam Agent, Daniel McGovern, players explore an alternate timeline – and report back to Leviathan’s Thought Bureau.

By examining the twisted environments of suspects’ memories and the horrors that lurk within the corners of their minds, the boundaries between the game’s reality and the surreal blur together.

The interactive story explores themes of family, love, loss and control. The simple investigation leads to a world of espionage and betrayal, littered with dark secrets.

Where to play?

A release date for Karma: The Dark World has not been announced; it will be available on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox.A free demo on Steam is currently available to play.