Turkish delight comes to Viu – in Afrikaans

Afrikaans dubs and English subtitles turn Turkish dramas into ‘Eerste Liefde Laaste’ and ‘Die Stokman’.

Streaming platform Viu has dubbed two new Turkish drama series into Afrikaans .Thelibrary of local and international content from this service now includes ‘Eerste Liefde Laaste’ (Twist of Fate) and ‘Die Stokman’ (The Stickman). English subtitles are also available.

Parrot Analytics data shows that global demand for Turkish television series grew by 184% from 2020 to 2023, positioning Turkey as a major television show exporter. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, sales reached $600-million in 2022, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO). Turkey is now the third-largest exporter of scripted shows, behind only the United States and the United Kingdom, according to The Economist.

Viu offers diverse local and international content, providing South African series like Uzalo, Muvhango, and Skeem Saam, alongside international titles from Korea, Turkey, Scandinavia, and Hollywood.

Viu provided the following information on new Turkish dramas dubbed into Afrikaans:

A twist of fate

In Eerste Liefde Laaste (Twist of Fate), childhood friends Ada and Kerem face unexpected challenges as they navigate adulthood. A fortune teller predicts their destinies are intertwined, and they find themselves at a crossroads after a betrayal from a trusted individual.

Ada pursues her dreams while Kerem grapples with his feelings for Ada. The story explores their choices: should they embrace their fates or let their life’s twists tear them apart?

The stickman

In the psychological drama Die Stokman (The Stickman), a software developer Tamer becomes wealthy after creating a popular video game. Struggling to move past his troubled background and after falling in love with a bank manager Peri, Tamer abducts her and locks her in a bunker.

While trapped in the bunker, Peri learns about Tamer’s psychological wounds and their intense interaction starts to blur the line between captor and captive.