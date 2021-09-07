Dr. Eggman returns in Sonic Colors: Ultimate

The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.”

Players must use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers. Users can explore six colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s a redesigned Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps. But with their help, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying colours.

The game is available now on Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/sonic-colors-ultimate-switch/.