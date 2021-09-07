Stream of the Day
Dr. Eggman returns in Sonic Colors: Ultimate
The latest Sonic game features Dr. Eggman’s gigantic interstellar amusement part that’s powered with a captured alien race, which Sonic must free.
The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colourful attractions – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.”
Players must use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers. Users can explore six colourful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s a redesigned Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps. But with their help, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying colours.
The game is available now on Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/sonic-colors-ultimate-switch/.
Trending
-
Movie of the Week1 month ago
Africa and I – Out now on Showmax
-
Audio/Visual1 month ago
Britbox brings new video streaming option to SA
-
Gadget of the Week1 month ago
Gadget of the Week: Music app that saves your data
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Top 5 Olympics cyber scams
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Hackers spread malware under guise of Windows 11
-
Cybersecurity3 weeks ago
‘Modern data’ is answer to SA’s ransomware scourge
-
Cybersecurity1 month ago
Don’t post that vaccination card on social media
-
Hardware1 month ago
Tablet market keeps growing