Big Brain Academy – Coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Get ready to have a brainy blast playing the Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain game for the Nintendo Switch, a fun new multiplayer party game. After picking up this easy-to-learn, tough-to-master game, users will go brain-to-brain with others in a series of fun, family-friendly activities. And with the ability for each player to set their own difficulty level, people of all ages and skill levels can play against each other in challenges that will test their memory, analysis, and identification skills.

In addition to fun multiplayer modes, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain also includes single-player options in Solo mode, perfect for daily exercises to help finesse and improve one’s Big Brain Brawn score.

“Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain has the type of easy-to-pick-up gameplay and variety of accessible modes that feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch family of systems,” says Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “This is a clever game for minds of all ages – perfect for family gatherings or a little fun competition among friends.”

The core gameplay in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain consists of a number of different brain-teasing activities. They are made up of five categories – Identify, Memorise, Analyse, Compute and Visualise. There is a wide assortment of fun activities that will challenge one’s brain in different ways. These activities can be played solo, with up to three other players locally or against brains from all over the world using other players’ data downloaded from the internet.

In Party Mode, up to four players can go “brain vs. brain” to earn the highest points by quickly completing activities. By adjusting the difficulty from easiest (Sprout Class) to hardest (Super Elite Class), the activities will change – with the most difficult setting serving up quite the challenge.

The game also includes a Practice mode, a place to replay activities to earn high scores and medals. Practice mode is a great way to improve a user’s skills, so the next time they compete with friends or family in a multiplayer match, they might have a better chance to emerge with the brawniest brain of all.

Another mode in Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is Test. In this mode, one is tested in a series of five activities. At the end, Dr. Lobe (a distinguished host and guide in the game) presents users with a Big Brain Brawn score. Aim for a high score and users might better their chances in the next brain vs. brain battle.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family – which includes Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) – on 3 December at a suggested retail price of $29.99. For more information about the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/big-brain-academy-brain-vs-brain-switch.