Doctor Sleep – Out now on Showmax

Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep picks up years after the events of The Shining, as a now-adult, alcoholic Dan Torrance finds himself protecting a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen and the Mission: Impossible movies) won Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, where Doctor Sleep picked up a further six nominations, including Best Wide-Release Film and Best Actor for Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor (Fargo, T2 Trainspotting, Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi). Acclaimed horror writer-director Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House) also earned a Bram Stoker nomination for Doctor Sleep’s screenplay.

Doctor Sleep has a 78% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says the horror “balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.”

