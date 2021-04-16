Movie of the Week
Doctor Sleep – Out now on Showmax
Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep is available now to stream on Showmax.
Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep picks up years after the events of The Shining, as a now-adult, alcoholic Dan Torrance finds himself protecting a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson (The White Queen and the Mission: Impossible movies) won Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, where Doctor Sleep picked up a further six nominations, including Best Wide-Release Film and Best Actor for Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor (Fargo, T2 Trainspotting, Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi). Acclaimed horror writer-director Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House) also earned a Bram Stoker nomination for Doctor Sleep’s screenplay.
Doctor Sleep has a 78% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says the horror “balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.”
