Connect with us

Movie of the Week

Fake Famous — Now streaming on Showmax

This HBO documentary outlines just how fabricated social platforms can be, as an actress booster her online presence with bots.

Published

60 mins ago

on

The HBO documentary Fake Famous follows a social experiment in, which an actress, a fashion designer, and a real estate assistant attempt to become social media influencers by buying fake followers and bots to boost their popularity. 

Peeling back the layers to reveal what’s really happening behind the scenes of influencer fame, Fake Famous highlights our obsession with the number of likes, followers, and favourites we get, and how most of our online world is more fabricated than we realise.

Watch Fake Famous on Showmax.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx

Gadget