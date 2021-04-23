Fake Famous — Now streaming on Showmax

The HBO documentary Fake Famous follows a social experiment in, which an actress, a fashion designer, and a real estate assistant attempt to become social media influencers by buying fake followers and bots to boost their popularity.

Peeling back the layers to reveal what’s really happening behind the scenes of influencer fame, Fake Famous highlights our obsession with the number of likes, followers, and favourites we get, and how most of our online world is more fabricated than we realise.

Watch Fake Famous on Showmax.