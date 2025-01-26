New SCP game unleashes more monsters

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘SCP: Fragmented Minds’, players attempt to contain the mysterious anomalies of an isolated facility on Mars.

In SCP: Fragmented Minds, players explore an isolated facility crawling with SCPs – creatures with various strange abilities. The action-survival horror game challenges players to survive while fulfilling their mission: secure, contain, and protect.

In the story, the Near-Extinction Event severs Earth’s connection to Mars Site-113, transforming the sprawling research and containment complex into a fragmented, chaotic facility. Divided into distinct zones, each area offers distinct challenges, dangers, and opportunities, ranging from collapsed research labs to storage facilities overrun with anomalies.

Survival requires ingenuity – players can use tools to hack security systems, repair equipment, and navigate hazardous environments with parkour. The facility holds secrets, but curiosity can be as dangerous as it is rewarding.

Photo supplied

The unpredictability of SCP anomalies pushes players to adapt. One might have to sneak past threats or opt for a more direct approach like combat to increase their chances of survival.

Armed with a variety of weapons and resources, one must learn to think critically and act decisively. Trust no one in a facility where deception runs deep – each ally may be h]][‘/-[21iding their own motives, and the consequences of misplaced trust can be catastrophic.

Photo supplied

Choice-based gameplay

SCP: Fragmented Minds challenges players to make difficult choices, each with significant consequences. The facility’s labyrinthine structure allows for multiple paths to progress, but each decision will shape the story.

As players explore, the disturbing truths about Mars Site-113 and the SCP Foundation itself will emerge.

Where to play?

SCP: Fragmented Minds, developed by HST Studios, releases as an Early Access game on Steam today (27 January 2025).