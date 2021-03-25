Dell Latitude durability roped in for elephant protection

Dell Technologies has announced a collaboration with South African non-profit Elephants Alive, to deploy Dell Latitude Rugged and Dell Precision mobile workstations for field research in the conservation of the declining African elephant. With a 97% decline in the African elephant over the past 100 years, there is no time to waste and Dell is here to speed up their protection.

Elephants Alive conducts research on elephants and their movements in the Great Limpopo Transfrontier Park in South Africa. Its mission is to ensure the survival of elephants and their habitat, promoting the harmonious co-existence between elephants and people. The Dell workstations will provide the processing power to obtain data-driven insights and generate detailed maps, which are generated by software that runs on the precision machine. The maps show elephant movements which help researchers keep track of trailblazing elephants and provide much-needed data to ensure their survival.

Dell Latitude Rugged workstations speeds data collection in the field

In the field, Elephants Alive researchers rely on the Dell Latitude Rugged workstations to record data and take vast amounts of high-quality photos – up to 800 per day—for elephant identification. Researchers identify elephants by their unique ear shape, similar to a fingerprint. Dell Latitude Rugged devices offer extreme durability and reliability in rough outdoor environments. From bumpy off-road travel to oppressive heat, corrosive wind driven dust and sand to African thunderstorms, no environment is too harsh.

Dr. Michelle Henley, co-founder, CEO, and principal researcher at Elephants Alive says: “Using innovative technology in conservation research allows us to be more efficient in our data collection and analysis. By evolving from hand-drawn images to high-definition photographs, digitising the identification of elephants allows us to scale our efforts in the field to protect more animals.”

Researchers log and update records for every individual elephant– noting their location, behaviour and other elephants they are associating with. The Dell Latitude Rugged range allows the team to remain productive in remote areas, offering outdoor-readable displays, glove-capable touch, legacy IO capability and advanced wireless connectivity to get the job done.

Dell Precision workstations power data analysis and map generation to track elephant movements

Elephants Alive also maintains an elephant tracking project, which attains data from nearly 200 advanced GPS satellite collars that have been deployed on elephants for the past 20 years. Hourly data downloads have resulted in over 2 million data points, accurately combining location data with the ID photos taken in the field.

To derive value from all this gathered data, Elephants Alive researchers use Dell Precision mobile workstations to provide reliable, high-quality mobile compute power and perform heavy-duty data processing. The Dell Precision mobile workstations boast the latest thermal innovations, professional graphics and powerful CPU technologies, in addition to Dell Optimizer for Precision. The built-in AI software automatically improves application performance, battery run time and audio settings in the background, providing a seamless experience with fewer disruptions. By learning how each researcher works, Dell Optimizer allows them to focus on the tasks that matter most: conserving the African elephant.

“Researchers generate detailed maps using data collected in the field to better understand migratory patterns, herd dynamics and general whereabouts of elephants. “The maps that we generate are an invaluable asset to our researchers, they allow us to predict when elephants will enter high-risk areas fraught by illegal killings or human-elephant-conflict in general,” says Henley.

Doug Woolley, MD of Dell Technologies South Africa, says: “Dell Technologies is continually developing innovative technology that delivers a simple, seamless experience to users – no matter where they work, in the field or at the office. Our collaboration with Elephants Alive shows how technology can accelerate conservation initiatives like identifying and tracking African elephants. This is a testament to the versatile range of our PC portfolio -from Latitude Rugged enabling researchers to work comfortably in any environment to Dell Precision mobile workstations offering power and intelligence, through Dell Optimizer software, making data processing easy and efficient.”