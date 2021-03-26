Sony reveals three high-performance G lenses

Sony has announced three new G lenses to its E-mount line-up – the FE 50mm F2.5 G (model SEL50F25G), FE 40mm F2.5 G (model SEL40F25G) and FE 24mm F2.8 G (model SEL24F28G). Sony says the new lenses deliver high image quality and beautiful bokeh in a lightweight and compact design, which makes it suitable for both photographers and videographers.

When paired with a Sony full-frame camera or APS-C, all three lenses boast high resolution, intuitive operability and quiet autofocus capabilities.

“At Sony, we are constantly innovating to produce the tools that creators need to capture the beauty of this world,” says Murat Gebeceli, head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa. “With superb resolution and mesmerising bokeh, all housed in a compact and sophisticated design, the FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G enable users to experience the joy of owning lenses that capture different perspectives of the same scene”. These three prime lenses each deliver a focal length for any shoot with the 50mm best for portraits, the 40mm optimal for still or movie snap shooting, and the 24mm ideal for landscapes. With their intuitive operability and superb build quality, they are a fantastic set of three.

They are of the same size (68mm diameter x 45mm), have the same filter diameter (49mm) and are almost the same weight (FE 50mm F2.5 G at 174g, FE 40mm F2.5 G at 173g, and FE 24mm F2.8 G at 162g).

High resolution in a compact design

The image quality is achieved by state-of-the-art optics using aspherical elements and ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements, which deliver high resolution and suppressing colour fringing. The aspherical elements create high-resolution performance in every corner of the image, even from the widest aperture with shallow depth of field.

The bokeh of the G lens is achieved with the optimisation of a circular aperture and is delivered at the widest point of each lens (FE 50mm F2.5 G F2.5 at 50mm, FE 40mm F2.5 G F2.5 at 40mm, and the FE 24mm F2.8 G F2.8 at 24mm).

Focus distances

The FE 50mm F2.5 G has a minimum focus distance of 0.35m (AF) / 0.31m (MF) and maximum magnification of 0.18x (AF) / 0.21x (MF), meaning it’s ideal for a variety of scenes and objects.

The FE 40mm F2.5 G’s angle of view is suitable for snap shooting stills or movies with a minimum focus distance of 0.28m (AF) / 0.25m (MF) and a maximum magnification of 0.20x (AF) / 0.23x (MF). Particularly for movie shooting, 40mm is the preferred angle of view as it corresponds to the natural field of vision and for stills, 40mm allows subjects to stand out against backgrounds.

With a wide 24mm angle of view, the FE 24mm F2.8 G lens is suitable in situations where the background is included, such as a gimbal or selfie shooting with a grip attached. And with a minimum focus distance of 0.24m (AF) / 0.18m (MF) and a maximum magnification of 0.13x (AF) / 0.19x (MF), users can also shoot close-ups with a blurred background.

High operability and reliability

The lenses feature a focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and Aperture click switch for ideal operability. The focus hold button is customisable from the camera menu and can be assigned a function that the user prefers. The aperture ring provides a more intuitive and direct feel, compared to operating the aperture from the camera body when shooting stills or movies. The aperture also provides switchable click stops that can be turned off for movie shooting using the aperture click switch. With Linear Response MF, the focus ring responds linearly when focusing manually so control feels immediate, directly reflecting the intent of the photographer and allowing delicate focus adjustments.

The lenses are also designed to be dust and moisture resistant to ensure usability in any outdoor environment.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 50mm F2.5 G, FE 40mm F2.5 G and FE 24mm F2.8 G will be available in the Middle East & Africa from April 2021.