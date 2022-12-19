Deep Rock Galactic gets festive

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The seasonal Yuletide event of the cooperative first person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, has begun, and will run in-game until 5 January 2023.



This year it is bigger than ever, says Coffee Stain Publishing. Players have their work cut out for them to complete the Yuletide assignment. There is also the chance to win double Season XP if they can wrangle escaped Elves while down in the mines. There are more Christmas presents for players, with a full outfit and a pickaxe under the tree.



The seasonal event is available on 67% sale from the Steam Store.



Yuletide 2022 Key Information, as provided by Coffee Stain and Ghost Ship Games: