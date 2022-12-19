Gaming
Deep Rock Galactic gets festive
The seasonal Yuletide event of the cooperative first person shooter will run until 5 January.
The seasonal Yuletide event of the cooperative first person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic, has begun, and will run in-game until 5 January 2023.
This year it is bigger than ever, says Coffee Stain Publishing. Players have their work cut out for them to complete the Yuletide assignment. There is also the chance to win double Season XP if they can wrangle escaped Elves while down in the mines. There are more Christmas presents for players, with a full outfit and a pickaxe under the tree.
The seasonal event is available on 67% sale from the Steam Store.
Yuletide 2022 Key Information, as provided by Coffee Stain and Ghost Ship Games:
- Goodwill to all Dwarves (and robots)
- Revealed in the following musical trailer, players who complete the special Yuletide Elf Hunt assignment will unlock an exclusive outfit for their dwarves, a new pickaxe and a fresh coat of paint for Bosco. Given its ‘Elfish’ nature, this outfit is to only be worn ironically; management’s orders.
- Yearly Performance Bonus Assignment
- Players can complete a set of missions to receive the unique Reindeer Games hat, and a hefty payout if they can guide their team safely through the caves.
- Festive Hats
- To get into the spirit, players can choose from a range of festive hats from past Xmas events.
- Double Season XP Event
- A shipment of decorative Yuletide Elves has been lost on approach to the Space Rigs, and the caves of Hoxxes are now filled with these pesky Elves!
- Players can collect and deposit any Elves they see on their missions, to earn themselves double Season XP for the mission.
- Decorations
- And of course, even Management couldn’t deny the need to deck the halls for the season. Players can expect wreaths, candles, fairy lights – really all the festive trimmings!