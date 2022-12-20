‘Torchlight: Infinite’ new season ready to drop anchor with Blacksail

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The major update will introduce new endgame content, gear, skills, and controller support.

Hoist those sails, dungeon crawlers: Torchlight: Infinite is ready to drop anchor for a new season! Blacksail will see players embark on an adventure to the end of the universe and into The Sea of Void.

The new season, launching in January 2023, will introduce more content to the PC and mobile action role-playing game, while expanding hero gameplay and customisation with new skills. Hero Relics will allow players to further progress and develop their in-game builds with new loot and loadout slots.

The Shattered Blacksail Story

All worlds end in ashes, forever lost in The Sea of Void. Here, countless Aemberons devour one another in an eternal cycle as wandering souls attempt to rejoin the world of the living. Emerging from endless darkness, the Lord of the Void Sea enslaves these souls as they pull Blacksail towards worlds that are yet to be broken.

Here’s a sneak peek at Torchlight: Infinite’s new season:

Hunters can earn loot drops with special “Void Sea Night Flame” affixes when they kill monsters in the Netherrealm map. Upon defeating the final stage boss, an interactive device, the “Void Sea Seal”, appears on the map. Players can break this Seal using any Void Sea Night Flame to unlock a random Seal Whisper based on the affix of the Night Flame used. After breaking 6 Seals, Hunters can then go to the Void Sea End Port to challenge the Bride of Void Sea and steal her treasure. She may also drop a Void Sea Invitation – players will need these to challenge the season’s final boss, Lord of Void Sea, who will drop several unique Legendary Items.