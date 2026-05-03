‘Bite Me Sweet’ bakes in a dessert showdown

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Bite Me Sweet, a new food reality series, presents a high-pressure dessert survival challenge inspired by Korean snack culture.

The Viu Original debuted last month (17 April 2026). New episodes release weekly on Fridays exclusively on the streamer.

Bite Me Sweet features five two-member teams, each pairing a leading female pastry chef from Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand and the Philippines with a Korean celebrity.

The chefs bring distinct cultural influences and culinary creativity to the competition, highlighting the region’s modern dessert scene. The Korean celebrities include Lee Sae-on, Sung Seung-ha, Cha Joo-wan, Bae Min-ki and Lim Sung-kyu. The show is hosted by Yoon Shi-yoon.

Photo supplied.

“Blending culinary innovation with visually rich lifestyle storytelling, Bite Me Sweet goes beyond cooking to explore food as cultural and emotional expression,” said Viu in a statement. “It weaves diverse Southeast Asian flavours with Korean snack influences, extending its sensibility across food, beauty, and fashion.”

The winning team will earn the opportunity to launch a Bite Me Sweet pop‑up store in Singapore, taking the programme beyond the screen into a real‑world consumer experience that connects entertainment, lifestyle and audience engagement.

Photo supplied.

“Produced by Studio CR, the 10‑episode series marks a key addition to Viu’s growing slate of original reality and lifestyle programming created for regional and global audiences.”

The series is part of Viu’s broader co‑investment collaboration with the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA)and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), following a memorandum of understanding signed in August 2024. The collaboration focuses on developing premium Korean content infused with strong Southeast Asian elements and global appeal, with Bite Me Sweet among the first titles to showcase culturally rich narratives created under this initiative.