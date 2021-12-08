DC Titans gets third season on Netflix

DC Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

As they strive to stay united, the Titans are tormented by Red Hood, a mysterious new threat who wants to destroy Gotham City once and for all.

To watch DC Titans, visit netflix.com/titans.