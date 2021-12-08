Connect with us

Stream of the Day

DC Titans gets third season on Netflix

The DC Universe’s Titans superheroes return for a third season on Netflix today.

Published

34 mins ago

on

DC Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

As they strive to stay united, the Titans are tormented by Red Hood, a mysterious new threat who wants to destroy Gotham City once and for all.

To watch DC Titans, visit netflix.com/titans.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Trending

Gadget