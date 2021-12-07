Seal Team – Out soon on Netflix

Netflix has parted the waves to reveal the trailer for Triggerfish’s third animated feature, Seal Team. This feature will be available to stream from 31 December 2021.

Seal Team is the story of Quinn, a seal who spends his days relaxing in the sun, splashing in the beautiful waters off the coast of Cape Town, and swimming for his life from Great White Sharks. When he decides it’s time for the food chain to bite back, Quinn recruits a ragtag team of like-minded seals brave, stupid, and crazy enough to try and teach those sharks a lesson.

The all-star cast is far from wet behind the ears. Jessie T. Usher (A-Train in The Boys) stars as Quinn, opposite the likes of Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Invincible), Emmy winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Emmy nominee Kristen Schaal (Mabel in Gravity Falls), and four-time Annie Awards nominee Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson in Family Guy), as well as South African stars Sharlto Copley (District 9) and John Kani (Rafiki in The Lion King).

Grammy Award winner Seal plays a singing seal called Seal Seal and action legend Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables) portrays a dolphin called Dolph – two castings which tell you everything you need to know about both the film’s humour and how swimmingly everything fell into place for the production.

Seal Team is the feature film debut of South African writer-director Greig Cameron, working from a story by Wayne Thornley (Adventures in Zambezia) and Brian and Jason Cleveland. Greig describes Seal Team as “a love letter to the silly, over-the-top 80s and 90s action movies that I really wanted to watch when I was a kid but had to sneak into.”



So, if you’re looking to end off a stressful year laughing out loud with your whole family, stream Seal Team on Netflix from 31 December 2021. As Greig says, “If electric eel cannons, flipper-to-flipper combat, leopard print speed boats, and literally ‘jumping the shark’ sounds like your idea of a party, you’re going to enjoy Seal Team as much as I do.”

For more information, visit netflix.com/sealteam