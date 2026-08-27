‘Dark Matter’ S2 ventures beyond SF novel

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A search for a perfect world takes the multiversal series in a dangerous new direction.

Alternate realities and a growing obsession threaten physicist Jason Dessen’s hard-won peace in season two of the Apple Original Dark Matter. The fixation centres on the Box, a device that enables travel between worlds.

The 10-episode season is streaming on Apple TV+ from today (28 August 2026), with new episodes released every Friday until 30 October.

The first season of Dark Matter adapted Blake Crouch’s novel of the same name. Season two, however, moves beyond the book with an original continuation. Crouch remains directly involved as creator, showrunner and executive producer, and co-wrote all 10 episodes with Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry.

So far, the story has followed Jason after he was abducted into an alternate version of his life, where paths not taken became a multiverse nightmare. His search for home crossed realities shaped by different choices.

The Dessens now appear to have settled into a world that finally feels safe. However, the peace does not last. Daniela becomes increasingly suspicious, and their son Charlie longs for stability as a new threat forces the family to run again.

Photo courtesy Apple TV+.

Other journeys through the show’s fractured realities continue. Amanda and Ryan join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home, while Leighton pursues a vision of a perfect world despite Blair’s determination to stop him.

Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars in Star Wars) reprises the role of Jason alongside Jennifer Connelly ( Top Gun: Maverick ) as Daniela. The returning cast includes Alice Braga ( A Murder at the End of the World ) as Amanda, Jimmi Simpson ( Black Mirror ) as Ryan, Dayo Okeniyi ( Rise ) as Leighton, Oakes Fegley as Charlie, and Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Blair.

Edgerton and Connelly also serve as executive producers alongside Crouch, Matt Tolmach, Richard Lederer and Ben-Zekry. Sony Pictures Television produces the series for Apple TV+.

Dark Matter: The Official Podcast, hosted by Crouch and Ben-Zekry, features a special catch-up episode that recaps the first season. New episodes will accompany each season-two instalment. The podcast explores major story developments, the science behind the multiverse and the creative process, with appearances from cast members, producers and other experts.