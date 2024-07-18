Ask Arthur: Is Apple TV+ still a thing?

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

With Netflix and Showmax making all the noise in Africa, a reader asks if Apple still has an option. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK has a few answers.

Q: I hear more and more about Netflix and Showmax making Original movies and series in South Africa, but nothing about Apple TV+. Did they just close shop, or are they still a streaming-option?

A: You’re right about Apple making no investment in content production in South Africa, but not about access to its streaming service. It costs R125 in South Africa, but you’d need to make.sure it features content that appeals to you, as it streams only it’s own Apple Originals.

Aside from not having a formal content presence in South Africa, at least not that we are aware of, Apple TV+ also does not emphasise local.appeal, the way Showmax and Netflix do.

That said, your question comes at a great time for the service. Apple TV+ has just landed a record number of Emmy Award nominations. An overview of its nominations will give you a good idea of how much it may appeal to you.

No less than 16 Apple Originals were nominated for 72 gongs in the premier TV awards, including “Lessons in Chemistry, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Palm Royale, Loot, Hijack, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces, Girls State, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, Masters of the Air, Silo, Physical, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, The New Look, and Sugar.

The Morning Show landed its first nomination for Best Drama and leads with the most performance nominations for a drama series, including Best Actress in a Drama for stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Celebrated documentaries STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces and Girls State received multiple nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards were announced this week by the Television Academy, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on 15 September 2024.

Following its acclaimed debut, Lessons in Chemistry landed 10 nominationsl, including the first Best Limited Series category nomination for Apple TV+, and acting nominations for stars Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman and Aja Naomi King.

Hijack star Idris Elba is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Slow Horses nabs nine nominations overall, including acting nominations for star Gary Oldman, a first nomination for supporting actor Jack Lowden and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Jonathan Pryce.

Apple Original comedies Palm Royale and Loot break through as lead actresses Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph land their first nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series categories. Palm Royale scores 11 nominations, following its global debut earlier this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Apple Original documentaries also receive top category recognition as STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces and Girls State land multiple nominations including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Apple TV+ also received recognition across craft categories, including its first Costume Design category nominations as Lessons in Chemistry, Palm Royale and The New Look all scored nominations for Outstanding Period Costume Design.