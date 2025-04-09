Tech and humanity clash in ‘Black Mirror’ S7

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Now streaming on Netflix, the new season features a sequel to ‘USS Callister’ and a return to the world of Bandersnatch.

Black Mirror continues to explore the dark intersections of humanity and technology in its new seventh season.

The science-fiction anthology is streaming on Netflix from today (10 April 2025).

The series features six new standalone episodes, including a follow-up to season four’s USS Callister, where a reclusive developer rules over digital clones of his co-workers in a Star Trek-like simulation – until one leads a revolt.

Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprise their roles.

Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry return to the Black Mirror universe in their roles from the 2018 interactive film Bandersnatch. The two appear in an episode titled Plaything, which explores a cold case connected to a mysterious ’90s video game.

The season opens with Common People, where a high-tech system promises to keep a woman alive at a cost. Other episodes include Bête Noire, which centres on a strange reunion at a chocolate company, and Hotel Reverie, where a Hollywood actor becomes trapped in a romantic film remake.

Eulogy dives into the use of tech to revisit memories, while Plaything and USS Callister: Into Infinity expand the series’ established lore.

The creator Charlie Brooker says the new season is back to basics but contains some disturbing content – though not in a traditional horror sense.

The series is inspired by The Twilight Zone. Most episodes are written by Brooker with involvement by the executive producer Annabel Jones.