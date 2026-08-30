Can a man save a galaxy with duct tape?

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A new survival game, ‘Breathedge 2’, sends an ordinary man into a space war with improvised tools and an immortal chicken.

A seemingly normal man becomes the target of former allies after he derails a corporate conquest in Breathedge 2, a new space survival game. Duct tape, improvised tools and an immortal chicken may be all that stand between his crew and a machine army.

The singleplayer title launches into Early Access on PC via Steam today (31 August 2026).

The sequel aims to retain an absurd sense of humour featured in the first Breathedge, but the danger extends beyond suffocation and hostile environments. An army of robots called Coffinbots hunts the crew across space. Players can uncover who ordered the attack by their supposed allies while preventing the Breathedge Corporation from seizing the galaxy.

Beyond the spacecraft, every excursion is a race against oxygen loss and extreme temperatures. Players venture into abandoned stations, ruined settlements and shipwrecks, where valuable resources share the darkness with hostile machines and other dangers.

Wreckage is more than scenery. Debris can be dismantled for materials, broken machinery can be repaired, and newly learned blueprints unlock tools and equipment. Spacesuit upgrades allow the man to travel farther from safety and reach previously inaccessible locations.

Image courtesy Breathedge.

Combat forms only part of the danger. Main and side quests lead players towards unusual devices, personal stories and optional discoveries scattered across the fringes of inhabited space. Some objects are useful; others are rare pieces of junk with no obvious purpose beyond satisfying curiosity.

The spacecraft functions as a mobile base and a home for the crew. Each companion performs a role aboard the vessel, pursues personal goals and reacts to the man’s decisions as captain. Ignoring crew members or neglecting shipboard responsibilities can make an already difficult journey worse.

The Early Access version contains the first major story chapter, a large explorable area, combat, quests and the core survival systems. The developer plans to continue the story through major updates that add locations, characters, equipment and new forms of transport.

Where to play Breathedge 2

Breathedge 2, developed by RedRuins Softworks and published by HypeTrain Digital, is available in Early Access on PC via Steam.