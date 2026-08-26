Ladysmith Black Mambazo tribute to Dolly Parton

Ladysmith Black Mambazo has paid tribute to Dolly Parton after the legendary musician, singer and songwriter passed away this week (25 August 2026) at the age of 80.

The South African group reflected on Parton’s influence, legacy and the mutual respect that developed through their work together.

“Ladysmith Black Mambazo would like to take a moment to reflect on the recent and deeply sorrowful passing of the legendary Dolly Parton, a figure whose influence and legacy have transcended genres, cultures, and generations,” says Ladysmith Black Mambazo in an Instagram post.

Parton collaborated with Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the mid-nineties. Their work includes a rendition of Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, during which Parton sings lead vocals alongside the group’s late founder Joseph Shabalala. She also worked with the group on a cover of Cat Stevens’ Peace Train for her album Treasures.

“Dolly Parton was more than just an iconic singer and songwriter. She was a cultural ambassador and philanthropist who touched countless lives worldwide. Her songs, filled with warmth, storytelling, and honesty, reached diverse audiences and connected with people of varying backgrounds. It’s no coincidence that Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who embody unity and peace through their vocal artistry, found common ground and mutual respect in her work.”

Nelson Mandela was fond of Parton’s music. In a 2019 interview with the WNYC Studios podcast series Dolly Parton’s America, anti-apartheid activist and former Robben Island prisoner Tokyo Sexwale recalled Mandela playing her songs over the prison loudspeakers. Sexwale said Jolene was a particular favourite.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo says: “The passing of Dolly Parton undeniably marks the end of an era. Yet, her legacy is immortal—living on through her unforgettable songs and her extensive humanitarian initiatives that have bettered lives globally. As we remember Dolly, let us honour her extraordinary contributions to music and society and continue to cherish the joy and inspiration she brought to millions of people around the world.”

Parton received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and won 10 Grammys from 55 nominations. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Her film work earned two Academy Award nominations for the original songs 9 to 5 and Travelin’ Thru.