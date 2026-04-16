Rage-fuelled SA film streams today

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A moment of violence leads a man down a path of revenge in ‘180’, a new Netflix thriller.

Stream of the Day

A new South African production called 180 centres on a moment of sudden escalation that reshapes a family’s life. When an unexpected road rage incident leaves a son in critical condition, a father is pushed into a spiral of emotional turmoil and vengeance, confronting the consequences of anger and the limits of justice.

The crime thriller is streaming on Netflix from today (17 April 2026).

The story follows Zak, a reformed gangster and family man whose peaceful life is shattered after the incident, forcing him to embrace his dark past to protect his family. The film stars Prince Grootboom (Fatal Seduction) as the lead. The cast includes Warren Masemola, Fana Mokoena, Noxolo Dlamini, Bongile Mantsai, and Desmond Dube.

The movie is directed by Alex Yazbek, a South African writer and director whose previous work includes on Gaz’ lam, Zone 14, The Wild, The Mating Game, Isibaya, Ring of Lies, and Hi Rollers.

180 is produced by Quizzical Pictures, a prominent South African production company formerly known as Curious Pictures. The studio has a three-decade history with credits that include Rhythm City and Savage Beauty.