Hulk smashes into Comic Con Africa

Check out Lou Ferigno’s appearance at the 2019 LA Comic Con to get a foretaste of his appearance in Johannesburg this month.

Legendary actor and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno, the original Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk, will attend this year’s Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg.

To get a taste of what visitors can expect, check out the interview he gave at Comic Con in Los Angeles in 2019, here.

Ferrigno’s portrayal of the Hulk remains one of the most enduring and beloved versions of the character. From 1977 to 1982, he brought Marvel’s green giant to life in a way that captured the imagination of millions. His physicality and intense performance established him as a pop culture icon, and he continues to be revered by comic book enthusiasts and fans of the superhero genre worldwide.

Beyond his role as the Hulk, Lou Ferrigno has had an extensive career in film and television, along with being a prominent figure in the bodybuilding community. His popularity stretches beyond the screen, as he has also been an advocate for fitness and healthy living.

Attendees of Comic Con Africa 2024 will have the opportunity to meet Lou Ferrigno in person, get professional photographs taken with him (for R800), and get autographs (for R400) from the man who first brought the Hulk to life.

Ferrigno will participate in panel discussions where he will share behind-the-scenes stories from his time on The Incredible Hulk, as well as insights into his career and passion for fitness.

While the event runs from Thursday, 26 September, to Saturday, 29 September (Sunday), Ferrigno will be attending the event from the Thursday to Saturday. He will appear on Comic Con Africa’s main stage in these slots:

Thursday – 11:30 to 11:55

Friday – 11:00 to 11:25

Saturday – 10:30 to 10:55

Comic Con Africa 2024 promises to be a celebration of all things pop culture and gaming, with a star-studded guest list, exhibitions, and interactive experiences for the entire family to enjoy.

Tickets to the event as well as tickets for meet and greet Lou are available on Howler here: https://comiccon.howler.co.za/events/comic-con-africa-2024-ab9a