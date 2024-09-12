Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New AI-powered capabilities in Oracle Fusion will optimise finance, supply chain, HR, sales and marketing, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Oracle has unveiled more than 50 new AI agents that will help organisations with authoring, advice, and actions in areas as diverse as finance, supply chain, HR, sales, marketing and service.

At CloudWorld 2024, Oracle’s annual customer conference, held in Las Vegas this week, founder and CEO Larry Ellison declared that his keynote address would focus mainly on multi-cloud strategy, and on “AI and what it means for security”. In other sessions, however, AI applications dominated discussion.

In particular, the AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion, a software-as-a-service suite of cloud products, were dramatically expanded. Oracle said this would help customers successfully execute complex tasks, automate workflows, and drive efficiency.

“The new AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications, embedded at no extra cost, will help our customers increase the speed and accuracy of business processes, accelerate decision-making, and drive more revenue,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle.

The latest AI capabilities in Oracle Fusion Applications, as provided by Oracle, include:

50+ AI agents across ERP, HCM, SCM, and CX: Help organisations achieve new levels of productivity by successfully executing frequent, repetitive tasks and allowing employees and managers to focus their time on more strategic tasks and initiatives. Powered by the latest innovations in generative AI, the new agents will enable customers to fully automate end-to-end business processes while also delivering personalised insights, content, and recommendations in the context of specific business processes and in support of specialised user roles. To learn more about the new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications, please visit: Oracle AI Agents Help Organisations Achieve New Levels of Productivity.

Help organisations achieve new levels of productivity by successfully executing frequent, repetitive tasks and allowing employees and managers to focus their time on more strategic tasks and initiatives. Powered by the latest innovations in generative AI, the new agents will enable customers to fully automate end-to-end business processes while also delivering personalised insights, content, and recommendations in the context of specific business processes and in support of specialised user roles. To learn more about the new AI agents in Oracle Fusion Applications, please visit: Oracle AI Agents Help Organisations Achieve New Levels of Productivity. New AI innovations in Oracle Cloud ERP: Help organisations optimise key financial processes, including cash forecasting and management reporting, and increase the speed and accuracy of sustainability analytics. New predictive cash forecasting capabilities enable organizations to accelerate insights by applying AI models to create prescriptive and continuous daily, weekly, or monthly cash forecasts. New narrative reporting capabilities help organisations accelerate management reporting and make smarter decisions with AI-generated financial performance narratives, variance explanations, and commentary on trends impacting the business. Finally, new automated transaction records in Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability enable business leaders to use AI, classification rules, and sustainability metadata attributes to automatically create activity records and add transactions to a sustainability ledger.

Help organisations optimise key financial processes, including cash forecasting and management reporting, and increase the speed and accuracy of sustainability analytics. New predictive cash forecasting capabilities enable organizations to accelerate insights by applying AI models to create prescriptive and continuous daily, weekly, or monthly cash forecasts. New narrative reporting capabilities help organisations accelerate management reporting and make smarter decisions with AI-generated financial performance narratives, variance explanations, and commentary on trends impacting the business. Finally, new automated transaction records in Oracle Fusion Cloud Sustainability enable business leaders to use AI, classification rules, and sustainability metadata attributes to automatically create activity records and add transactions to a sustainability ledger. AI-powered skills insights in Oracle Cloud HCM: Help organisations enhance the speed and accuracy of skills insights and better align talent with business priorities. New bespoke skills inventory enables HR leaders to use AI to gain a complete catalog of their organisation’s skills that is always kept up to date and can be modified or refined. In addition, new AI-powered data enrichment allows HR leaders to combine enriched skills data with data from across the enterprise and third-party sources.

Help organisations enhance the speed and accuracy of skills insights and better align talent with business priorities. New bespoke skills inventory enables HR leaders to use AI to gain a complete catalog of their organisation’s skills that is always kept up to date and can be modified or refined. In addition, new AI-powered data enrichment allows HR leaders to combine enriched skills data with data from across the enterprise and third-party sources. New AI innovations in Oracle Cloud SCM: Help organisations improve manufacturing and operational performance. A new smart operations workbench helps organisations focus on issues impacting production goals by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting. In addition, new assisted authoring in Oracle Order Management enables users to leverage generative AI to develop order acknowledgement emails and order change history notes.

Help organisations improve manufacturing and operational performance. A new smart operations workbench helps organisations focus on issues impacting production goals by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting. In addition, new assisted authoring in Oracle Order Management enables users to leverage generative AI to develop order acknowledgement emails and order change history notes. New AI innovations in Oracle Cloud CX: Help organisations quickly capitalise on sales opportunities, enhance personalisation, and improve upsell and cross-sell conversion. New assisted authoring capabilities in Oracle Cloud CX help sales teams efficiently engage with buyers by providing AI-generated answers to contract-related questions, emails and activity summaries, and executive summaries for quotes and proposals. In addition, new AI capabilities in Oracle CX Unity detect signals, based on role, title, and aggregated topic engagement, and provide next best action recommendations.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.

