Board AI rocket ship at Dell Forum

The AI Edition of this year’s Dell Technologies Forum is the place to be on 7 November 2024.

Artificial Intelligence is key to unlocking value within data, making it one of the most important tools for businesses of all sizes. That will be a key message of this year’s Dell Technologies Forum on 7 November 2024. Dell provides market-leading AI solutions and expertise to help companies – as the theme of the 2024 Dell Technologies Forum puts it – in “accelerating AI-powered innovation”.

With expertly designed tech sessions and visionary thought leadership, the Forum will reveal how AI-integrated solutions can deliver deeper data insights, enhance productivity and inspire new ways of doing business. It will also provide an in-depth look at the role AI plays in driving technological advancements.

These concepts will be fully explored by the keynote speaker, Todd Lieb, vice president of cloud partnerships at Dell Technologies. From optimising data as the differentiator to the importance of rightsizing solutions to specific use case and requirements, Lieb will deep dive into the core beliefs of Dell’s AI strategy. He will also explain how the Dell AI Factory helps accelerate AI innovation in organisations of all sizes by producing business outcomes powered by impactful AI use cases.

Beyond the keynote address, attendees will have access to several panel discussions and breakout theatre sessions.

Topics include:

how cutting-edge technology meets sustainability for the AI era;

accelerating AI innovation with Dell APEX Cloud platforms;

best practice for GenAI model development;

the risks and rewards of AI in cybersecurity; and

modernising the workplace with Dell AI technologies.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Clara, Dell’s digital human. Clara is an intuitive ecosystem that anyone can use, and will help Dell and its customers create technology solutions that can drive human progress and change lives.

Another highlight will be the opportunity to hear all about the free half-day AI Acceleration Workshops Dell offers customers in South Africa, where it helps build a proof of concept around specific AI requirements. Local services teams can help test use cases and run a model, ingesting data and testing it to ensure it makes sense. This presents an opportunity to create an AI capability that works for an organisation while staying ahead of the competition and experiencing the exciting technologies of the future, today.

Dell Technologies says it offers the world’s broadest AI solutions portfolio, from desktop to data centre to cloud, enabling customers to run workloads anywhere they need them and scale AI from proof of concept to production. By innovating at every level of the AI technology stack and across the AI estate, it provides customers with a modern data centre of the future – replumbed and redefined at every level, from the node to the rack to the full data centre, and optimised to support a new class of AI workloads.

Join the action at the Dell Technologies Forum, happening at the Kyalami International Convention Centre on 7 November 2024. Click here to register.

To find out more about Dell’s AI Acceleration Workshops, contact Linda Matshiqi at l.matshiqi@dellteam.com.