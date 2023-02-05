Jump through magical realms and eras

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 3D platformer, Clive ‘N Wrench, has received two updates ahead of its debut this month.

Numskull Games has revealed two updates for its upcoming platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench, with the game arriving on 24 February 2023. Clive ‘N’ Wrench is a crafted 3D platforming paradise full of challenges, collectables, and charismatic characters.

‘The Big Preview’, an 8-minute long video preview of the title, aims to answer questions around how the game functions, its plot, the duo’s move set, the collectables you’ll be chasing and the worlds you’ll explore.

It stars Clive the rabbit and best friend Wrench, the monkey on his back. Players jump, roll, hover, and spin their way through time and space in a magical 1950s refrigerator, on a heroic quest to thwart the tyrannical Dr Daucus.

Players adventure through the prehistoric ice age in Ice Ceratops, to ancient Egypt in Tempus Tombs, and even across the Wild West, in 11 distinct levels, each with its own boss battles with varying difficulties.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been tailored for both experienced players and newcomers alike. It will launch digitally on Steam, GOG, PS4, PS5 & Nintendo Switch, and is available to pre-order and Wishlist on Steam