The Machines Step In

The trailer is out for the Steel Seed adventure game trailer, due for release in 2024.

Italian development studio Storm in a Teacup has shared a first glimpse of Steel Seed, its next project following the 2019 historic horror adventure, Close to the Sun.

Thousands of years have passed since the human race took the planet to the brink of destruction, causing the AI machines to take all means necessary to save a number of them. Hiding deep below earth’s surface, the last survivors are kept safe, but a threat has presented itself.

Is it human? Or Machine? And what does it mean for the remnants of the human race and their machine guardians?

“Steel Seed represents the most challenging project till now for Storm in a Teacup, featuring both a varied combat/stealth system and incredibly deep and emotional storytelling.” said Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi, Storm in a Teacup CEO and creative director.

“Steel Seed is an epic journey that will test your humanity.”

It is Storm in a Teacup’s take on stealth/action gaming, coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in 2024.