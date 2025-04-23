Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’, players lead a band of heroes on a quest to break a deadly cycle, blending turn-based strategy with real-time combat.

Set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque (The Beautiful Era) France, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 follows a group of heroes on a mission to break a deadly series of magical destruction. In the game’s story, the mysterious Paintress awakens each year to paint a number on her monolith – and everyone of that age vanishes.

With the number now approaching 33, the Expeditioners embark on a final quest to stop her before they too are erased. The turn-based role-playing game, which integrates real-time mechanics, releases today (24 April 2025).

The Belle Époque was a time of cultural flourishing and artistic innovation in France and Europe between 1871 and 1914. The period is often described as a golden age of peace, progress, and creativity before the outbreak of World War I. The era inspired the surreal landscapes and is reflected in the game’s world design.

Players can explore locations such as the Island of Visages and the Forgotten Battlefield, uncover hidden quests, and recruit legendary creatures as companions to unlock new ways to travel and access secret areas on the world map. Built in Unreal Engine 5, the game features detailed environments and character designs, accompanied by what the developers describe as a “heartbreaking” soundtrack.

The game features turn-based strategy with real-time elements such as dodging, parrying, counters, and rhythm-based attack combos. A free-aim system allows players to target enemy weak points, while character builds can be customised through gear, stats, skills, and synergies between team members.

Where to play?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is available on PC (Steam and Epic Games) and console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S). It is developed by Sandfall Interactive and published by Kepler Interactive.