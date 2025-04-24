‘Wednesday’ S2 threatens Addams twists

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Part one of the new season streams on Netflix from 6 August 2025, featuring a “darker and more complex journey”. Check out the new trailer.

A new trailer has been released for the second season of Wednesday, threatening viewers with a “darker and more complex journey”.

The story follows the sharp-witted Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries. Part one is streaming on Netflix from 6 August 2025, with part two debuting on 3 September 2025.

Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton alongside Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, became one of Netflix’s most popular English-language series. Ortega also takes on a producer role for season two, which explores new aspects of Addams Family mythology. Viewers can expect twists, deeper character development, and the introduction of new players in the shadowy world.

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Returning alongside Ortega are Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), and Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin).

New members of the cast are Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah B Taylor, and Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort. Joanna Lumley appears as Grandmama, and Thandiwe Newton as Dr Fairburn. Guest stars include Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester in the Addams Family films), Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suatamo.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

In the new season, a tense encounter unfolds between Wednesday and Tyler, who is seen confined in an asylum following earlier events. Hints of lingering danger suggest that the fallout from past confrontations is far from over, with Nevermore Academy remaining at the centre of new threats.

Alongside eerie glimpses of the academy’s gothic halls, the trailer hints at shifting alliances and the return of familiar tensions. As Wednesday faces both external dangers and personal dilemmas, the stage is set for a fresh supernatural mystery to unfold – one that challenges her in ways she has not yet encountered. Building on the show’s blend of suspense and dark humour, the new season raises the stakes as unresolved conflicts resurface and sinister forces close in.