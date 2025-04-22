Photo courtesy MultiChoice.

The horror movie, streaming on Showmax, follows a rising pop star haunted by hallucinations and drawn into a spiralling battle for her sanity.

In Smile 2, a terrifying curse returns with a new host: a rising pop star on the verge of a career-defining tour. As her grip on reality slips, the sequel digs deeper into the mythology of a malevolent entity.

The supernatural psychological horror is streaming on Showmax.

In the movie, pop star Skye Riley is preparing for a major comeback tour after a period of personal and professional turmoil, including a highly publicised accident that claimed the life of her boyfriend. Despite being closely monitored by her mother and assistant, Skye sneaks out to buy painkillers following a rehearsal injury – only to witness a traumatic and inexplicable death.

Fearing legal trouble, she leaves without alerting anyone, unknowingly placing herself at the centre of a horrifying curse. In the days that follow, Skye begins experiencing disturbing hallucinations – strangers grinning at her, visions of her late boyfriend, and eerie distortions of reality.

Her mental state begins to unravel, affecting her public appearances and performances. As the hallucinations intensify, she reconnects with an old friend and meets someone who claims to understand the curse. He offers a dangerous solution: temporarily stopping her heart in an attempt to sever the connection. Desperate for a way out, Skye agrees to go through with the plan, but nothing goes as expected.

Cast and crew

Naomi Scott stars as Skye. The actress is known for her roles as Jasmine in Aladdin (2019), Kimberly (Pink Ranger) in Power Rangers (2017), and Elena Houghlin in Charlie’s Angels (2019).

Smile 2 is written and directed by Parker Finn. The sequel sees Kyle Gallner reprise his role as Joel from the first film. The cast includes Rosemarie DeWitt (Rachel Getting Married), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), and two-time Emmy nominee Drew Barrymore (50 First Dates).

At The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films’ 2025 Saturn Awards, Smile 2 was up for Best Horror, Actress (Scott), Make Up, and Music (for Cristobal Tapia de Veer of The White Lotus fame).