A buddy with four wheels

The Citroen C3 Aircross is not just a crossover car. It is a buddy that has style, comfort and clever features for all your escapades.

The C3 Aircross is like that friend who walks into a room and instantly grabs attention—bold, colourful, and ready for action. With its sporty look and adventurous spirit, it is the right sidekick for any outing.

But it is not all about good looks. This SUV is family-approved. There is a cozy 5-seater or a spacious 7-seater, giving everyone room to stretch out. The generous trunk and smart storage options mean all the gear can be packed without breaking a sweat.

The C3 Aircross comes with essential safety features like airbags, ABS, and stability control. The hill-hold assist is an added feature when driving up a steep incline.

The infotainment system is impressive. It has a clear 10-inch screen, with wireless connection to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Reversing in the buddy is made easier by the rearview camera. The sound quality is good for a vehicle in this price range.

Under the hood, this buddy has got the moves. It has a turbocharged engine that delivers plenty of power, and every drive is an exciting journey. The comfy ride and smooth handling make it a joy to take on any road—whether it is a city commute or a country adventure.

The Citroën C3 Aircross SUV is a great blend of style, practicality, and fun. Perfect for families and adventure-seekers alike. It is fuel efficient, too.

PRICING:

C3 Aircross MAX 1.2T 6AT R344,900

C3 Aircross MAX 1.2T 6AT 7-seater R354,900

Price Includes:

5 Years / 100,000 km Warranty Plan.

4 Years / 60,000 km Service Plan.

Metallic Paint.

Dual-Tone Roof.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

