Road-tripping is back 

Photo courtesy Thule.

With the Easter holiday rush coming up, Thule shares trip tips for packing smarter, driving safer and prioritising vehicle performance.

Travellers may opt for road trips instead of flights, drawn by the freedom of the open road and the flexibility to explore at their own pace. From coastal escapes to off-the-grid bush retreats, road travel is surging in popularity with a growing emphasis on comfort, safety and efficiency.

Today’s road trippers are packing smarter, driving safer and prioritising vehicle performance. The rise of car camping, cycling holidays and outdoor sports means adventurers are carrying more gear and taking strategic packing, weight distribution and aerodynamics more seriously.

Vehicle handling and weight distribution

Overloading the boot or cramming gear into the cabin can negatively affect vehicle stability, handling and braking distances. Rooftop cargo carriers, towbar-mounted bike racks and rooftop tents help distribute weight more evenly, improving ride comfort and ensuring safer, more predictable driving dynamics.

Photo courtesy Thule.

Rooftop cargo carriers like the Thule Motion 3 and Thule Force XT reduce clutter while keeping weight low and stable. Towbar-mounted bike racks offer a lower centre of gravity than roof-mounted options, helping maintain fuel efficiency and reducing wind resistance.

Rooftop tents add weight to the vehicle, but modern aerodynamic designs help minimise drag and reduce crosswind effects, making them a safer alternative to bulky ground tents.

Why rooftop tents are a game-changer for road trippers

For drivers wanting to maximise space and boost off-road capability, rooftop tents offer a smart upgrade. They enable for faster setup, improved ventilation, and added security by keeping you above wet ground, insects, and wildlife.

Weight-conscious engineering – modern rooftop tents are designed with lightweight yet durable materials, minimising impact on fuel consumption while ensuring stability at highway speeds.

Better balance for overlanding vehicles – SUVs and 4x4s benefit from lower in-cabin weight and improved centre of gravity when storing gear up top.

Fuel efficiency and aerodynamics

While extra gear can add weight, smartly designed rooftop carriers, bike racks and rooftop tents are built with aerodynamics in mind.

Choosing wind-tunnel-tested gear ensures:

Reduced wind resistance helps improve fuel efficiency.

Secure mounting enhances stability on both highways and gravel roads.

Low-profile designs minimise noise and vibration at higher speeds.

The future of road travel

As South Africans embrace road-tripping in record numbers, vehicle-friendly transport solutions are becoming essential for a smooth, safe and enjoyable drive. Whether it’s an off-road overlanding adventure or a scenic coastal getaway, smart packing solutions help travellers maximise comfort, safety and efficiency on the road.

For those heading out this April, the right gear can make all the difference, turning any vehicle into the perfect adventure-ready ride.