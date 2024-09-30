Chery has got a beast on the loose

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max has levelled up with a beast of an all-wheel drive (AWD) version, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD has been making waves on the roads of South Africa, especially on the untarred, beastly roads.

Think of it like this: the Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD is the muscle car of SUVs. It has got a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that roars to life, with a grip to match. It is like adding extra fangs to the beast.

Under the hood, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is powered by a turbocharged engine that delivers a healthy dose of power and torque. While it may not be the fastest SUV on the block, it provides ample performance for most driving scenarios. The suspension is tuned for comfort, offering a smooth ride even on rough roads.

But it is not just about raw power. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD is packed with tech that made me feel I could control the beast. From its massive dual-screen cockpit to its advanced driver assistance systems, it has got everything I needed to stay safe and entertained on the road. That included wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The digital instrument cluster is clear and informative, providing essential driving data at a glance. Advanced driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking are also available, enhancing safety and convenience.

It is not always easy travelling with three tech-minded people in the vehicle. Each one wants to charge their phone. In this beast, there were ample charge points for USB-A or USB-C. A great feature of the Chery vehicles is the storage spaces for things like cell phones in the car, making it safer for all passengers.

And let us not forget about the luxury. The interior is like a cozy living room on wheels, with plush leather seats, a premium sound system, and even a fragrance system to keep things smelling fresh, especially when it gets smoky on the outside.

Cargo capacity for five passengers is very generous. However, if there are seven passengers in the vehicle it will be a tight squeeze.

It is a beast of a machine that is ready to take on anything you throw at it, even the potholes on the South African roads.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD starts at R731,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

