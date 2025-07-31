Chery updates Tiggo 7 in SA

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Following the successful launch of the Tiggo Cross CSH and Tiggo 7 CSH, Chery South Africa has introduced an updated edition of the Tiggo 7.

Globally, the Tiggo 7 is one of Chery’s best-selling models, with over 1-million units exported since its debut in 2017.

The refreshed Tiggo 7 benefits from sharper styling, with a new diamond-effect grille dominating the front fascia. The new grille is flanked by standard LED headlights, lending the mid-cycle refresh a more refined, upmarket appearance.

South African customers will be able to choose from three distinctive trims: Prime, Prestige, and Legacy.

The range kicks off with the Prime, powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 108 kW and 210 N.m of torque. A six-speed dual-clutch transmission transfers power to the road seamlessly, providing smooth gearshifts and strong economy with a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.9 L/100 km.

The entry-level Tiggo 7 lineup is well-equipped, featuring standard 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, keyless start, and numerous other features.

The mid-spec Prestige upgrades to a more powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 145 kW and 290 Nm of torque. The Prestige receives a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, along with 19-inch wheels, a 540-degree camera, faux leather seats, a six-way power-operated driver’s seat, and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

At the top of the Tiggo 7 lineup is the Legacy, which gains motivation from the same 145 kW engine found in the Prestige, but benefits from more features. In addition to the Prestige elements, the Legacy offers heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a power-operated tailgate, and an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

The Prime and Prestige receive a six-speaker audio system. Regardless of trim or engine, drivers can select between three Driving Modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

“The Tiggo 7 has always been one of our most successful models globally, and with this mid-cycle refresh, we’ve raised the bar even further,” says Verene Petersen, national brand and marketing manager for Chery South Africa.

All models come equipped with a comprehensive infotainment system, featuring dual 12.3-inch screens as standard across the range. One screen serves as the digital instrument cluster, while the other is the multimedia touchscreen. The former controls various infotainment functions, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, as well as Bluetooth, radio, and Chery’s Intelligent Voice Command, activated by saying “Hello Chery”. The Tiggo 7 has a total of three USB ports on board, including a front-row Type-C fast charger.

With a boot capacity of 565 litres, the Tiggo 7 is ready for anything from a weekly grocery run to an impromptu weekend away with the family. Need to carry something bigger? The split-folding 60:40 rear bench stows away neatly, for a generous 1,396 litres of cargo space.

Other practical features found on the Tiggo 7 include TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), roof rails, heated and power-adjustable side mirrors, a multi-function steering wheel, second-row air vents, dual cup holders for both front and rear occupants, as well as a front armrest with a storage box.

Safety specification is generous across the lineup, with all Tiggo 7 derivatives equipped with traction control, ESP, brake assist, and at least four airbags. The Prestige and Legacy receive a total of eight airbags, including curtain and a front-centre airbag, the former of which protects the front seat passengers from colliding with each other in the event of a crash. ISOFIX anchorages and rear parking sensors are also standard throughout the lineup.

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) recently awarded the Tiggo 7 a five-star rating, scoring 88% in Adult Occupant Protection, 87% in Child Occupant Protection, 72% in Vulnerable Road User Protection, and 86% in Safety Assist.

The latest driver assistance features can be found on the refreshed Tiggo 7, with the following systems available on various models:

Lane Departure Warning (Legacy)

Lane Keep Assistance (Legacy)

Blind Spot Detection (Prestige, Legacy)

Adaptive Cruise Control (Legacy)

Integrated Cruise Assist (Legacy)

Front Collision Warning (Legacy)

Automatic Emergency Braking (Legacy)

Door Opening Warning (Prestige, Legacy)

Rear Collision Warning (Prestige, Legacy)

Emergency Lane Keeping (Legacy)

Lane Change Assist (Legacy)

Intelligent Headlamp Control (Legacy)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (Prestige, Legacy)

Traffic Jam Assist (Legacy)

Pricing for the refreshed Tiggo 7 lineup is as follows:

Tiggo 7 derivative Pricing Prime 1.5T R429,900 Prestige 1.6T R499,900 Legacy 1.6T R549,900

All Tiggo 7 models come standard with Chery’s comprehensive after-sales package, which includes a five-year/60,000 km service plan, a five-year/150,000 km warranty, and Chery’s 10-year/1-million km engine warranty (for 1st owner but can be transferred to a second owner if vehicle is purchased from a Cherished pre-owned dealership).

