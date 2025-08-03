Online car auction scams surge in SA

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Fraudsters on platforms like TikTok prey on customers in search of bargains. WesBank offers tips to avoid becoming a victim.

WesBank is warning car buyers in South Africa of a resurgence of online auction scams, particularly on platforms like TikTok. These fraudsters are preying on unsuspecting customers hoping to snag a bargain in the automotive retail space.

How the scams work

These sophisticated scammers create convincing fake accounts that use WesBank branding, purporting to be official representatives selling bank auction vehicles. They lure unsuspecting buyers with seemingly irresistible deals, pressuring them to pay over large sums of money to “secure” what appears to be an auction-listed vehicle.

However, once the payment is made, the scammers quickly close their fake accounts and vanish with the customer’s money, leaving their victims with no recourse.

Essential tips from WesBank

WesBank is committed to educating and empowering individuals with the knowledge to recognise and avoid these fraudulent schemes. Here are essential tips to help you safeguard yourself against online auction scammers:

Registration and deposits: To participate in a legitimate auction, registration is mandatory. A refundable deposit is typically required from the bidder upon registration. It is crucial to understand that a genuine WesBank auction will never ask for a deposit to “secure a certain car” before the auction. If you’re asked for such a deposit, it’s a major red flag.

To participate in a legitimate auction, registration is mandatory. A refundable deposit is typically required from the bidder upon registration. It is crucial to understand that a genuine WesBank auction will never ask for a deposit to “secure a certain car” before the auction. If you’re asked for such a deposit, it’s a major red flag. Know the terms and conditions: Always familiarise yourself with the general terms and conditions of auction sales. This includes understanding payment procedures, buyer responsibilities, and refund policies. Knowing these guidelines will help you more easily identify and avoid scams.

Always familiarise yourself with the general terms and conditions of auction sales. This includes understanding payment procedures, buyer responsibilities, and refund policies. Knowing these guidelines will help you more easily identify and avoid scams. Beware of “too good to be true” offers: Be vigilant against potential scams, especially on online platforms. Always ensure you’re dealing with a reputable auction house and an authorised representative. As the saying goes, if an offer seems “too good to be true,” it probably is.

WesBank’s expert advice

Lebo Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communication at WesBank, emphasises the importance of dealing with trusted sources: “Always ensure that you are dealing with a registered auction house, and in the case of a bank auction, an official bank representative. Do not be enticed into accepting unofficial offers. It is often a ploy to defraud those looking for a good deal. Trust your instincts and proceed with caution. It’s better to err on the side of caution than to fall victim to a fraud scheme.”

Recognising red flags

Staying alert for red flags is crucial to protect yourself. Be vigilant for common warning signs such as:

Sellers requesting payment outside of the official auction platform.

Reluctance to provide additional information or photos of the vehicle.

Vague or inconsistent product descriptions.

“We urge participants to report any suspicious activity promptly to the auction platform to prevent others from falling prey to scams and contribute to a safer online marketplace,” says Gaoaketse. “By taking note of these guidelines and exercising caution, buyers can confidently navigate vehicle auctions, maximising their chances of securing a quality vehicle at a reasonable price.”

Where to find reliable information

Always verify information and find reliable details about official WesBank online vehicle auctions by visiting: www.wesbank.co.za/auctions/