Wheels of the Week: BMW plugs in power and poise

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The X3 xDrive30e reveals that BMW has been diligent in offering practical, driver-focused hybrids that do not dilute the brand’s dynamic DNA, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e, the plug-in hybrid version of the popular mid-size premium SUV, is refined, poised and an impressively engineered machine.

At first glance, the X3 30e appears nearly identical to its petrol and diesel counterparts. BMW has wisely chosen to keep the styling conservative, with only subtle cues such as a charging flap on the nearside front wing and discreet badging hinting at the electrified powertrain beneath the skin. This is still very much a classic X3 in proportions: upright, muscular and unmistakably premium.

Under the bonnet lies a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine delivering 184 horsepower, paired with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox. Together, the system produces a combined output of 292 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque, enough to whisk this family-friendly SUV from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which provides excellent traction in all conditions. On the road, the X3 30e feels reassuringly solid and planted. The ride quality is well-judged, firm enough to feel sporty but compliant enough to absorb the worst of South African road surfaces. The steering is precise and nicely weighted, making the X3 feel smaller and nimbler than its dimensions suggest.

Inside, the X3 30e continues a theme of appealing confidence. The cabin is beautifully appointed, with soft-touch materials, solid build quality, and intuitive technology. BMW’s iDrive 7.0 infotainment system remains one of the best in the business: quick to respond and logically laid out. Android Auto is included, and the digital instrument cluster gives clear hybrid-specific data, such as charge level and energy flow. It is such a pleasure, as a driver, not to need cables to connect the phone for Android Auto.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Boot space takes a slight hit due to the battery pack, shrinking from 550 litres to 450 litres, but it remains perfectly adequate for most families. Rear legroom is generous, and there is very little compromise in passenger comfort.

There is something undeniably exciting about the power and poise of the BMW X3 xDrive30e, a certain je ne sais quoi (an appealing quality that cannot easily be described) that promises an engaging drive.

Price starts from R1,260,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.