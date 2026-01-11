Chery compact SUV rated 5-stars in safety

Photo supplied.

The Chery Tiggo 7 CSH has earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, following strong performances across an assessment in October 2025.

The four categories in the safety valuation include adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, vulnerable road user protection, and safety assist.

The Tiggo 7 CSH earned a score of 82% in adult occupant protection for the “cage-type space capsule” body structure. The main frame is built with over 60% high-strength steel, while key areas like the A- and B-pillars are reinforced with 1,500MPa hot-formed steel. In severe side-impact scenarios, Chery says the passenger compartment remains intact which preserves crucial survival space for front-row occupants.

In the child occupant protection test, the vehicle received a final rating of 85%. The vehicle’s design features the i-Size-compliant child seat anchors which demonstrated protection for both six- and ten-year-old child dummies in crash testing.

Photo courtesy Chery.

A vehicle’s safety should extend beyond the cabin and into its surroundings. In urban settings, near schools, residential areas, and shopping districts, a child might dart out into the road, or an elderly pedestrian could be slowly crossing the street. The Tiggo 7 CSH is equipped with a suite of driver assistance systems, such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), which delivers precise detection and intervention when required. This capability helped it earn an 80% score in the vulnerable road user protection category.

The ADAS suite acts like an intelligent co-pilot, offering steady and reliable support with lane-keeping and speed assistance on highways. The eye-tracker-based fatigue monitoring system, for example, detects signs of distraction or drowsiness and delivers timely alerts. Safeguards such as this helped the Tiggo 7 CSH earn a 78% score in the safety assist category.

“South African buyers are increasingly looking for vehicles that offer the right mix of affordability, technology and safety,” says Refiloe Mokoena, Chery SA product manager. “The Tiggo 7 CSH’s Euro NCAP rating speaks directly to those priorities.

“It also brings strong hybrid performance and efficiency to the segment, delivering 265kW, up to 90km of electric-only driving, and notably low fuel consumption from 4.9L/100km. For many families, that combination adds real value to everyday use.”