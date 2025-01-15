ChatGPT jump-starts Agent era

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

ChatGPT’s new Task feature can act independently at specific times, either as one-off or recurring events, or when triggered directly within the interface.

OpenAI has launched a scheduled tasks feature for ChatGPT, bringing a significant leap in its functionality and jump-starting the 2025 rise of AI agents. The new feature, called Tasks, enables ChatGPT to act independently at specific times, either as one-off or recurring events, or when triggered directly within the interface. ChatGPT can now create tasks for itself to execute later, showcasing its growing autonomy.

Scheduled tasks are currently supported on ChatGPT Web, iOS, Android, and macOS, with Windows app support expected later in Q1. These tasks can be executed when users are offline. Upon task completion, users are notified via push notifications or email.

Setting up a Task

To access scheduled tasks, click on the profile icon and select Tasks from the pop-up menu. Upon setting up a task for the first time, one will receive suggestions to help get started.

To create a new task, one must first select ChatGPT with scheduled tasks from the dropdown menu at the top of the screen. Afterward, a task can be created by asking ChatGPT directly. Prompt examples include:

“Can you give me a briefing on AI news each afternoon?”

“Practice French with me daily”

“Remind me about my mom’s birthday”

Once the task is submitted, ChatGPT will provide a confirmation.

If notifications need to be enabled or disabled, one can do so via the Notifications settings on ChatGPT Web, selecting between Push notifications, Email, or both. For editing or pausing tasks, click on the three vertical dots menu. Additionally, all existing scheduled tasks can be viewed by selecting View all tasks.

It is important to note that browser settings may need to be updated to enable Desktop notifications. If required permissions are not enabled, ChatGPT will display a notice within the conversation. Clicking Allow will prompt the browser to provide options for enabling the necessary permissions.

For mobile push notifications on iOS or Android, one should create a task on a mobile device by selecting ChatGPT with tasks in the model selector. After creating a scheduled task, ChatGPT will request notification permissions. Once granted, notifications for tasks will be delivered across all platforms where ChatGPT is used.

To update a task, click the pencil icon to modify the task’s name, instructions, or schedule settings. The schedule can also be adjusted directly within the conversation where the task was created, allowing for seamless updates.