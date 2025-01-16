Dell debuts flagship monitor trio

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dell’s latest displays showcase industry-leading advancements in colour accuracy, eye comfort and audio experience, writes DOUG WOOLLEY, GM and VP of Dell Technologies SA.

Dell is once again raising the bar with innovative new PC monitors that debut world-first technology. Our latest flagship trio showcases industry-leading advancements in colour accuracy, eye comfort and audio experience, offering an ideal canvas for creative professionals, engineers, tech enthusiasts or anyone in search of cutting-edge monitors.

With the world’s first enhanced IPS Black, QD-OLED panel technology, best eye comfort features, AI-enhanced 3D spatial sound and more, Dell continues to lead with innovation in the PC monitors space for more than a decade.

Why it matters

Global shipments of PC monitors are steadily rising due to a growing requirement for larger and higher resolution displays. At the same time, increasing demands for work and play make owning a high-quality monitor with the latest technology a must.

What we’re announcing

The Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors , designed for professionals, offer an exceptional viewing experience with enhanced IPS Black technology and productivity features powered by Thunderbolt 4.

, designed for professionals, offer an exceptional viewing experience with enhanced IPS Black technology and productivity features powered by Thunderbolt 4. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor’s 4K resolution plus QD-OLED technology bring outstanding clarity, vibrancy and infinite contrast, turning any space into a cinematic experience.

Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors

Staying true to UltraSharp’s reputation as our most premiere line of high-performing professional monitors, the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors feature the world’s first enhanced IPS Black technology with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. They also offer unparalleled eye comfort and an integrated Thunderbolt 4 connectivity hub.

Photo supplied



Bringing visuals to life

The enhanced IPS Black technology in our latest monitors delivers 47% deeper blacks and an 89% ambient contrast ratio improvement in a typical office environment when compared to conventional IPS. With VESA DisplayHDR 600 and a 4K resolution, users will enjoy improved colour accuracy, enhanced colour depth, and sharp details even in challenging lighting conditions.

IPS Black: See the Difference – YouTube

Prioritising best eye comfort features

The new Dell UltraSharp monitors are the world’s first 4K monitors with the highest 5-star eye comfort certification (TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0). This means they offer these key eye wellness features:

Lower Blue Light Emission: Reducing up to 30% more blue light when compared to competition while not affecting colour accuracy for prolonged comfort.

Reducing up to 30% more blue light when compared to competition while not affecting colour accuracy for prolonged comfort. Ambient Light Sensor: Automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature to match your environment, helping to reduce eye fatigue.

Automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature to match your environment, helping to reduce eye fatigue. Low Reflectance Panel: Minimises glare for easier focus, particularly useful under office light settings.

Minimises glare for easier focus, particularly useful under office light settings. 120 Hz Refresh Rate: Offers smooth visuals with less flicker which helps enhance viewing comfort.

Ultimate productivity powerhouse

Along with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A and C, and RJ45 ports, the new UltraSharp monitors offer up to 140W power delivery via USB-C Extended Power Range (EPR) for compatible PCs. The front-facing pop-out ports provide easy connectivity and deliver 15W USB-C charging for phones and other accessories. Both the Dell UltraSharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt hub monitors are certified to work with Windows and macOS, supporting multi-monitor setup.

Photo supplied

Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor

Our Dell Plus monitor range combines sleek design with versatile functionality, making it perfect for play, school and work. The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor represents a new frontier in display technology, offering a harmonious blend of hyper-realistic audio, stunning visuals and easy connectivity. Whether you’re creating, gaming, streaming or simply enjoying content, this monitor is a gateway to a more immersive future.

Photo supplied

Discover hyper-realistic audio with 3D soundscape

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED introduces a next-generation 3D soundscape that takes auditory experiences to the next level. Powered by AI, its spatial audio technology dynamically adjusts to create an environment where sound follows your every move.

This AI-driven head-tracking ensures sound coming from the built-in speakers remains precisely aligned with your position, offering pinpoint accuracy for a truly immersive experience. The built-in 5x5W speaker array uses advanced beamforming technology to focus audio directly toward each ear and leverages destructive interference to cancel out the sound at the opposite ear. These combine to provide crystal-clear sound quality that you truly must hear to believe.

Visual excellence redefined with QD-OLED technology

The Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED offers spectacular visuals, combining 4K resolution with QD-OLED technology for amazing clarity, vibrancy and contrast. Its exceptional colour accuracy and depth make it ideal for professional and casual use.

Casual gamers will enjoy seamless visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which virtually eliminates motion blur. Along with these gamer-friendly features, an ultra-low 0.03ms response time enhances fluidity for fast-paced gameplay.

Streaming video is elevated on this QD-OLED monitor which features Dolby Vision and VESA Display True Black 400. Whether it’s an action blockbuster or a stunning documentary, the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED delivers breathtaking realism, transforming your space into a private theatre.

Connectivity and convenience at your fingertips

This monitor offers single-cable USB-C connectivity that delivers up to 90W of power so you can charge and connect devices effortlessly while keeping your workspace organised.

Additionally, the convenient pop-out quick access ports make it easy to connect peripherals. The monitor’s intuitive, sleek and modern aesthetics complement any space, while its advanced features cater to the diverse needs of tech-savvy users.

Photo supplied

Advancing sustainability

Committed to a sustainable future, these three new Dell monitors are crafted with up to 100% recycled aluminium, 85% post-consumer recycled plastics, 50% recycled steeland at least 20% recycled glass. They also meet high environmental standards. Both the Dell Ultrasharp 32 and 27 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitors carry the latest TCO designation and are registered EPEAT Gold with Climate+, meaning they meet key sustainability criteria for energy use and climate impact, while the Dell 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor meets high standards for energy efficiency with Energy Star certification.

Final Words

By prioritising performance, aesthetic design, eye comfort and sustainability, Dell remains a visionary leader in crafting displays that align with the demands of today and tomorrow. These monitors are more than a glimpse into the future – they are here to elevate how we visualise and connect with the digital world today. We’re also pleased to share that starting in February 2025, users can manage and optimise all Dell displays and peripherals through one application – the new Dell Display and Peripheral Manager (DDPM).