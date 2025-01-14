Cisco launches AI-powered Wi-Fi 7

Photo courtesy Cisco.

The technology promises to transform workplaces into smart, connected spaces with advanced security and intelligence.

Cisco has launched new AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 access points with advanced security, intelligence, and unified subscription flexibility – promising to transforming workplaces into smart, connected spaces. The next-gen wireless technology is intended to adapt quickly, optimise performance with AI, and ensure management across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks.

Wireless technologies have reshaped the world, from how and where work gets done, to how people shop and learn. Today, wireless innovations continue to blur the lines between physical and digital spaces, enabling organisations to transform their workspaces and create new digital experiences for an AI-driven era.

“Just about everything we do blends human behaviour with sensors, cameras, or screens – physical experiences in an increasingly digital world,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco chief product officer. “And Wi-Fi is at the centre of it all.

“With Cisco Wi-Fi 7 access points and Cisco Spaces, we are delivering the connectivity, assurance, and data that IT, real estate, and facilities teams need to reimagine employee and customer experiences everywhere.”

Photo courtesy Cisco.

Licensing and deployments

The new Cisco Wireless Wi-Fi 7 access points bring the latest wireless standard to customers. Cisco’s new smart access points are manageable on-premises or through the cloud, with the ability to switch between both. This flexibility is enabled through Cisco’s unified networking subscription – a single license that covers Cisco’s entire Wi-Fi 7 solution.

The new Cisco Networking Subscription simplifies how customers do business with Cisco and allows organisations to invest in wireless networks that can grow and evolve with their business.

Cisco provided the following information:

The role of wireless is growing, as organisations rely on technology to enable their workforce and create differentiated experiences for their end customers. Cisco’s Wi-Fi 7-powered innovations provide customers a smart, scalable and experience-driven approach.

Cisco’s Wi-Fi 7 access points deliver intelligent wireless offerings, featuring AI-native performance optimisations and out-of-the-box self-configuration. The access points are global use and can auto-detect location as soon as they are plugged in. With access to the Cisco Spaces platform now included in the subscription license, customers get an operating system to turn their workspaces into smart spaces.

Powered by some of the industry’s most advanced threat detection capabilities, Cisco secures every connection with AI-native device profiling, threat prevention, and advanced wireless security and data encryption.

With Cisco ThousandEyes, every connected experience benefits from AI and automation to identify and remediate performance bottlenecks across wireless, owned, and unowned networks, enabling the delivery of exceptional digital experiences to users anywhere.

Cisco’s platform approach

Carlos Sanchez Baena, telco manager at Fira de Barcelona, said: “Today’s innovations underscore Cisco’s journey to deliver on its Networking Cloud platform approach. Fira de Barcelona hosts 270 events every year in Barcelona, including the flagship wireless connectivity technology event Mobile World Congress, and also conferences around the world.

“Executives from around the world convene to shape the future of wireless technology. So, it’s critical we provide seamless connectivity across 500,000 square meters of our exhibition space. Only the most reliable, predictable, and secure wireless experiences will do. As high-bandwidth technology proliferates, the ability to support AR/VR and live-streaming is even more critical. That’s why we’re so happy Wi-Fi 7 from Cisco is here. They are the only provider we collaborate with for the most reliable, large scale and secure connectivity.

Christine Fierro, senior director, Edge & Core Solutions, World Wide Technology, said: “Cisco’s new global use Wi-Fi 7 AP’s and Unified Licensing approach are an exciting and welcome change that simplifies their solution and makes it easier for clients to consume. We are excited to aid our clients in better understanding these new offerings and how they can streamline operations and drive efficiency within their network.”

Brandon Butler, IDC senior research manager covering enterprise networks, said: “Wi-Fi is a ubiquitous technology that is critical enabler of everyday and mission-critical communications for organisations across the world. In recent years, the industry has seen increased adoption of networking platforms to take advantage of simplified operations, powered by AI. Cisco’s wireless offering and unified licensing approach demonstrate the value of a platform approach for customers, granting them access to more flexibility, continued optimisation and innovation.”