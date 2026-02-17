Moonlight, music and the Jaecoo

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jaecoo J5 is a compact sport utility vehicle that places both technology and a sense of fun at the centre of everyday driving, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Spending a week with the Jaecoo J5 turned into one of those review experiences where I kept discovering small details long after the first drive. The Jaecoo J5 is a neatly sized sport utility vehicle, measuring 4.38 metres in length, but it was the technology and cabin experience that truly shaped my time with it.

The J5 is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission that drives the front wheels. In everyday driving this combination felt smooth and comfortable. I found myself experimenting with the drive modes more than expected. Eco mode softened responses and encouraged a relaxed time in traffic, while Sport mode sharpened the throttle enough to make highway driving feel brisk. Normal mode became my default, striking a balance between commuting and errands.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The interior of the J5 is built around convenience and entertainment, and I appreciated how the technology integrated into my routine. Wireless charging meant my phone stayed on the charging pad, always topped up and never tangled in cables. Voice command functionality proved useful, particularly when I wanted to adjust my music or settings without taking my eyes off the road. It did not always work the first time, but after a few attempts, I think, the Jaecoo got used to my accent.

The 13.2-inch touch screen is crisp and clear, making it straightforward to use, for mapping and changing music. The rear camera is a convenient feature to use when reversing and it shows clearly on the screen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

One of the attractive features is the enormous moonlight roof. This panoramic glass section spans an impressive 1.45 square metres, and it transforms the atmosphere inside. On bright Johannesburg days it filled the cabin with natural light, making the interior feel open and almost like being at the beach. At night it created a different mood, with the sky stretching above the passengers. It is the sort of feature that changes how a vehicle feels rather than how it looks on a specification sheet.

Safety technology is prominent. Collision avoidance systems operate in the background, adaptive cruise control reduces fatigue on longer routes, and blind-spot detection proved especially helpful in dense traffic with minibus taxis doing their lucky-packet driving. These systems did not feel intrusive, yet they boosted my sense of security behind the wheel.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Although the J5 is designed with urban life in mind, it also hints at versatility beyond the city. Underbody protection and towing capability suggest it can handle gravel roads or weekend escapes. It is not a rugged expedition vehicle, but it feels prepared for real-world South African driving conditions.

By the time my review period ended, what stayed with me most was how naturally the J5 blended technology into daily life. Nothing felt overly complicated or showy. Instead, it focused on making the drive smoother, the cabin more enjoyable, and the overall experience a little more personal.

* Pricing for the Jaecoo J5 starts at R339,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.