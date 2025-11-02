Changan launches range of new cars in SA

Photo courtesy Changan.

Changan has launched a range of vehicles in South Africa, spanning several key automotive categories. The new vehicles set to take to the local roads include the Alsvin sedan, CS75 Pro SUV, Hunter Turbo Diesel and Hunter REEV bakkies, and the electric Deepal S07.

The Chinese automotive brand says this marks the next step in its journey to redefine value, quality, and innovation for South African drivers. The range spans compact value models, family SUVs, and advanced electric options. The vehicles are supported a 5-year/150,000km warranty.

Alsvin sedan

The Alsvin sedan aims to combine practicality with modern design, offering what Changan says are efficient engines, a spacious interior, and a range of comfort-focused features. The 1.5L Automatic variant adds features such as a sunroof and reverse camera. Pricing starts at R238,000 for the 1.4L Manual and R271,200 for the 1.5L Automatic.

CS75 Pro SUV

The CS75 Pro SUV aims to combine style, space, and technology, offering flexibility with both 5- and 7-seater configurations. Changan says it is designed for modern families and professionals, featuring a refined interior, strong performance, and advanced safety systems.

Prices for the 5-seater CS version start at R429,900, and the 7-seater at R449,900. CS models are expected to arrive in early 2026, while the current CE versions are available at introductory prices of R474,900 and R499,900 for the 5- and 7-seater models, respectively.

Hunter Turbo Diesel

Designed for South African roads and conditions, the Changan Hunter Turbo Diesel bakkie features a 2.0L turbo diesel engine, available 4WD, and a double cab body. Changan says the Hunter supports both work and recreational use. Pricing starts at R449,900 for the 2WD Manual and R569,900 for the 4WD Automatic.

Hunter REEV

The Hunter REEV (Range Extended Electric Vehicle) marks Changan’s entry into the electrified bakkie segment. The vehicle aims to combine an electric powertrain with an extended-range system and 4×4 capability. Changan says the vehicle is designed to offer improved efficiency and versatility. It is expected to retail for R799,900.

Deepal S07 – Elegant. Electric. Effortless.

Changan says the Deepal S07 is statement of futuristic design and electric innovation. The company says it features sleek coupe styling, an advanced electric powertrain and a luxurious interior. Pricing starts at R995,900.